Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity to Dawn M. LeForce.
Junron Estates, LLC to Roberta Turner.
Pamela Dean Harris to Timothy Ellis.
Mark A. Marcia to Marilyn Yvette Marcia.
Ryan Freeman to Michael E. Hughes Jr.
Mike S. Asseff Living Trust to David Martin.
Lisa Diane Lewis to John E. Hartung.
Johnny I. Thornburgh to David L. Martin.
Kathryn May Wharton to Omar Guimarraes.
Paul Laney to Chris Jones.
Curtis Bruehl to Brandon Howe.
Felonies
Marcus Jay Adair - second-degree rape.
Calvin Annaise Riggs - assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Nick Marteen Dick - unauthorized use of a vehicle, removing proper or affixing improper license plate, driving under suspension, and no security verification.
Letabvian Montreal Camp - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Misdemeanors
Jean Marie Ford - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Melanie Kay Davis - threaten to perform act of violence.
Victor Alan Stevens - false declaration of ownership in pawn.
Jerel Lee Fritts - assault and battery.
Enid Nicole Lipperd - stalking.
Dione Isaiah Catcharro-Brown - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Autumn Michele Reynolds - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bethany Dawn Hall - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Civils
DNF Associates, LLC v. William Willis - breach of contract.
Portfolio Recovery Association v. Nichole Center - indebtedness.
Bill Hodge and Margaret Hodge v. Stephanie Beno - forcible entry and detainer.
Small Claims
Property Solutions Management v. Henry Alan Chitty - entry and detainer.
Action Loan v. Tasha Monique Skinner - petition for judgment
First Fidelity Loans Too v. Shannon Louise Haynes - petition for judgment.
First Fidelity Loans Too v. Doyle Eugene Mackall - petition for judgment.
First Fidelity Loans Too v. Freddie Wayne Guthrie - petition for judgment.
First Fidelity Loans Too v. Jennifer Mason - petition for judgment.
First Fidelity Loans Too v. Deannadra Kay Mackall - petition for judgment.
First Fidelity Loans Too v. Patricia Rosales - petition for judgment.
First Fidelity Loans Too v. Marissa Daniel - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Latrice Coulter v. Christafa Coulter.
Benjamin K. Freeman v. Robin R. Freeman.
Marriages
Danny Kim Reese, 68, Tahlequah, and Sandra Marie Henry, 64, Tahlequah.
Mollie Lynn Bolin Carter, 25, Tahlequah, and Katelin Desiree Collier, 24, Tahlequah.
Caleb Andrew Taylor, 22, Claremore, and Lauren Renee Kuykendall, 21, Claremore.
Fire Runs
Dec. 11
Tahlequah FD: 12:33 p.m., MVA, North Cedar Avenue and East Downing Street.
Tahlequah FD: 5:22 p.m., MVA, 1850 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:54 p.m., MVA, 1701 S. Park Hill Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:43 p.m., structure fire, 19067 E. 830 Road.
Dec. 12
Tahlequah FD: 3:04 a.m., EMS assist, 180 McSpadden Court.
Tahlequah FD: 4:03 a.m., wash down/assist other agency, Park Hill Road and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 8:41 p.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Dec. 13
Tahlequah FD: 10:16 a.m., MVA, Clayton Avenue and West Allen Road.
Tahlequah FD: 10:57 a.m., MVA, North Highway 82 and West Jones Road.
Tahlequah FD: 12:01 p.m., vehicle fire, 1401 N. Grand Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 1:32 p.m,. MVA, 1701 S. Park Hill Road.
Death Notices
HOLCOMB, Narcie, 75, Welling, caretaker. Died Dec. 10. Visitation, Dec. 15, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside service, Dec. 10, 10 a.m., Barber Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.