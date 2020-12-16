Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Larry Butler to Lisa D. Harvey.
Homes by Zenith, LLC to Lindsay K. Crouch.
Tena Rae Metcalf to Dennis Wayne Trott.
Jerry D. Long to Carmen Long.
Felonies
Paula Denise Helton-Croke - conspiracy to distribute and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Wendell Lang Holcomb - feloniously pointing firearm.
Jeffrey Hayes Gonzales - first-degree burglary.
Damarea Wayne Bell - unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Misdemeanors
Jarret Allen Jones - driving while under the influence of alcohol, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and leaving scene of an accident involving damage to fixture.
Alicia Cabrera Lopez - possession of controlled dangerous substance and removing proper or affixing improper license plate.
Lorita Nez - failure to compel child to attend school.
Sierra Jade Watson - failure to compel child to attend school.
Dominga Macareno - failure to compel school attendant.
Jayme N. Winkler - failure to compel child to attend school.
Angela Ranae Hadley - failure to compel child to attend school.
Brandon Lee Burris - threaten to perform act of violence.
Tammy Lynn Kingsbury - unauthorized use of credit card.
Carl Lee Dallis - violation of protective order.
Kyle Leon Pritchett - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Christopher Thompson - knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Jonathan Ray McLemore - joyriding.
Jon Robert Weeden - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Rosie Davis - possess, deliver, sell, or manufacture drug paraphernalia and operate vehicle at speed greater than reasonable and proper.
Civils
Crown Assess Management, LLC v. Kate Scott - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Murlie A. Worthen - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Benjamin Hance - indebtedness.
Protective Orders
Shelby Nicole Burris v. Tyler Edward Tait.
Timothy Gardenhigh Jr. v. Jesse Joseph Cotter.
Echo Morgan v. Zachary Paddlety.
Divorces
Keith Bailey v. Laurie June Wecker.
Marriages
Johnny Paul Lutz Jr., 57, Tahlequah, and Denise Leann Mathiesen, 61, Tahlequah.
John Matthew Lyons, 34, Tahlequah, and Kelsey Marie Carey Potts, 24, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Dec. 14
Tahlequah FD: 5:48 p.m., EMS assist, 18145 W. 794 Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.