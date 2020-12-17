Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Darin Kight to Darin Kight.
Richard Allen Campbell to Sam Blake Campbell.
Archie E. Conn to Jeffery G. Robinson.
Dewey L. Grigsby to Shelly Joyce.
Leonard Lee Reed to John C. Martin.
Sandra L. Fisher to James Belcher.
Brenda Lea Todd to Tinsley Properties and Investments, Inc.
Scott Warren to Hailey Nicole Busch.
Tahlequah 21316, LLC to Daker Capital, LLC.
Felonies
Brandon David Seer - third-degree burglary.
Anant Triveda - unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute.
Christy Anderson - unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute.
Misdemeanors
Jacob Bryan Scott Lynn - possession of drug paraphernalia.
Small Claims
Sun Loan Company v. Angela Sandiford - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. Carolyn Lynn Pulliam - petition for judgment.
Marriages
Clayton Lloyd Thompson, 24, Tahlequah, and Sarah Marie Pilcher, 22, Siloam Springs.
Fire Runs
Dec. 15
Tahlequah FD: 4:19 p.m., service call, East Downing Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 4:24 p.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 6:25 p.m., service call, 104 E. Boone Street.
Death Notices
JOHNSON, Irene (Chamberlain), 72, Claremore, hair dresser. Died Dec. 11. Visitation, Dec. 17, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside service, Dec. 8, 2 p.m., Moody Cemetery.
