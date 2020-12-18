Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Sandra Fisher to James Belcher.
Brenda Lea Todd to Tinsley Properties and Investments, Inc.
Scott Warren to Hailey Nicole Busch.
Marjorie A. Mathis to Ger Xiong.
Light of Christ Community Church Inc. to Lawerence E. Towner.
Cheryl K. Leonard to William Bauman Sr.
Holderworth Leasing, LLC. to Haley Teehee.
Bobby Slover to Zee Best Construction, LLC.
Robert Alan Casey to Holderworth Leasing, LLC.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Thomas Giboney - indebtedness.
Armstrong Bank v. Mark and Bethan Davis - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Scholars Inn v. Cielo McClain and all other occupants - entry and detainer.
Scholars Inn v. Dylan Roy Carder and Rylee Synclaire Cole - entry and detainer.
E & B Properties Inc. v. Kieth and Diana Curran - entry and detainer.
Paternity
Taylor Nicole Gassaway v. Martin James Webb III - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Crystal Dawn Gibson v. Bret Michael Kellogg - paternity with child support and or custody.
Justin Seay v. Krystal Heinlein - paternity with child support an or custody.
Fire Runs
Dec. 16
Tahlequah FD: 2:28 p.m., smoke investigation, 1614 S. Muskogee Ave.
