Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Phillip Ray Kaase to David W. Newberry.
Ruth Nelda Honea Kennedy to Ruth Honea Kennedy.
Mary Elizabeth Nichols to Raymond Carol Philpott Jr.
Zeth W. McIninch to Samantha Scott.
Pamela Dean Harris to Kindra Swafford.
Larry D. Haskett to William Alan Young.
Lana G. Henson to Gray House Farm, LLC.
Lauren E. Bowden to Justice Lynn Risenhoover.
Felonies
Charles Ketcher Jr. - burglary - third degree and petit larceny.
Bethany Ann Cervantes-Bell - burglary - second degree.
Miller Ray Ballard - bringing contraband into jail.
Marissa L. Creech - larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle.
Aaron Michael McCool - larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle.
John Kevin Taylor Jr. - possession of stolen vehicle, possession of firearm after felony conviction, driving under suspension, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Amber Marie Ishcomer - larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle and possession of stolen vehicle.
Travis Wayne Stout - aggravated assault and battery.
Jetaime Sharelle McCoskey - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and driving under suspension.
Misdemeanors
David Michael Spears II - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, open container alcohol, and leaving scene of accident involving damage.
Candy Jean Barbaree - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, no security verification, no seat belt, and no driver's license.
Sheena Celice Gonzales - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Andrea Lynn Harlan - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Johnny Reece Briggs - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
William Joseph Conrad - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Toni Antoinette Anno - public intoxication.
Lacey Dawn Spears - possession of controlled dangerous substance and public intoxication.
John Dewey Pickering - driving while under the influence of alcohol and failure to stop/yield at proper place.
Randy Joshua Tran - breaking and entering dwelling without permission, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua A. Lewis - driving while under the influence of alcohol, open container alcohol, and driving left of center.
Michael Ray Coachman - breaking and entering dwelling without permission, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alex Castillo - attempting to elude, resisting an officer, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and driving under suspension.
James Michael Coleman - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Jonathon Noel Tavarez - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and speeding 11-14 mph over.
Jose Francisco Fuentes Jr. - violation of protective order and public intoxication.
Jerry Wayne Flanary - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Jolynn Mitchell - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Robert Anthony Whitener - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, failure to secure load, no security verification, and no seat belt.
Civils
William Cochran-Cline v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Small Claims
Penny Ellen Verner v. Ronald Collins - petition for judgment.
Bell Finance v. Veronica Lee Robinson and Ronnie Davis - petition for judgment.
Bell Finance v. Barbara A. Cooper - petition for judgment.
CK Restoration, LLC v. Christina Uribe - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Amanda Channel v. Robert Channel.
Stan Alan Shade v. Jessica Elizabeth Whiteis-Simons.
Paternity
Taylor Nicole Gassaway v. Martin James Webb III - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Fire Runs
Nov. 30
Lowrey FD: 8:08 a.m., service call, East 590 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 2:42 p.m., structure fire, 13037 W. 834 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 5:36 p.m., MVA, Mimosa Lane and Highway 82.
Tahlequah FD: 5:58 p.m., service call, 17440 S. Highway 62.
Death Notices
BUCK, Georgia, 67, Tahlequah, customer service representative. Died Nov. 25. Memorial service, Dec. 1, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
