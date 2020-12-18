Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Indian Hills Estates Developers, LLC to Leslie Davenport.
Cherokee County Oklahoma Mobile Home Rentals, LLC to Roberta Turner.
Bill R. Bromley to Scotty Earl Morman.
John Ballard Heuring, Jr. to James F. Schallner Jr.
Felonies
Helen Elaine Martin - felony value-false pretenses/bogus check/con game.
Janice Sue Sanders - felony value-false pretenses/bogus check/con game.
Misdemeanors
Lindsey R. Peterson - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Civils
Danny Green v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Oleta Mabray v. RCB Bank - quiet title.
Small Claims
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Morgan Granada - entry and detainer.
First State Bank v. Darrel Campbell - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Stephen Lane v. Theresa Lane.
Kimberly Dawson v. Gabriel Dawson.
Marriages
Ervin Adam Felker, 53, Proctor, and Jessee Jo Weavel, 34, Proctor.
Traffic Report
Alexander Bryan Adams - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Alec Paul Bailey - taxes due state no security verification.
Brandy Rose Baillie - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Sky Laveil Blakley - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brittney Leeann Bolding - no seat belt.
Scott Coby Brinkley - failure to yield from street.
William J. Brown III - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Mackenzie Deshae Brunk - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Margaret Ann Buetzer - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Christene Christie - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jimmie Lee Christy - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Monroe Colston - speeding 21-25 mph over and no security verification.
Linda Sue Daugherty - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Drew Barrett Dowling - driving left of center in marked zone.
Crystal Faith Eubanks - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Katrina Fielden - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Lauro Flores-Quiroz - speeding 36-40 mph over, no driver's license, and no security verification.
Desiree Gallup - no driver's license.
Maximino Palacios Garcia - driving left of center in marked zone.
Anthony George Gomex -speed not reasonable and proper.
Alexis Renee Gunn - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Wendell Lang Holcomb - driving under suspension.
Corey James Hooper - driving under suspension and no seat belt.
Justin Wade Hooper - failure to yield from street.
Taylor Thomas Janes - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Ledezma Nestor Jimenez Jr. - speed not reasonable and proper.
Grayson Jennifer Dawn Keele - no seat belt.
Dillon Michael McDaniel - no security verification and affixing improper license plate.
Charles E. Murdock - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Taylor Deon Nail - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Billy Charles Phillips - no seat belt.
Elvin L. Phillips - no seat belt.
Erica Ann Ralston - no seat belt.
Valerie Annette Ray - left of center in marked zone.
Joseph Andrew Reddoch - no seat belt.
Rhonda Lynn Robison - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Mark Douglas Rowland - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
James Mark Seabolt - no seat belt and improper tag on vehicle.
Carrie Miychel Solenberg - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Kymberlee D. Strickland - fail to keep in proper lane.
Brandy Rose Taylor - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Steven Robert Michael Thomas - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Joshua Don Tinsley - speed not reasonable and proper and no driver's license.
Alexander Sayre Ward - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Madison Emily Weaver - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Kylee Bereann Wells - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Joe Ellis Wilson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Makayla Dawn Winsett - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Fire Runs
Dec. 17
Tahlequah FD: 3:22 p.m., MVA, 1414 Stick Ross Mountain Road.
Tahlequah FD: 5:38 p.m., EMS assist, 900 S. Sandstone Ave.
Death Notices
JONES, Christopher Lee, "Kaloquegidi", 37, Tahlequah. Died Dec. 11. Visitation, Dec. 18, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, Dec. 21, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Greenleaf Cemetery.
BLACKBURN, Jack, 67, Fort Smith. Died Dec. 16. Funeral service, Dec. 21, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Burial at Ross Cemetery.
