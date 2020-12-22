Court Report
Warranty Deeds
William Blake Harp to Ted W. Johnson.
Michael Joe Bailey to Jose Misael Mejia-Apolinar.
Apfsdemm, Inc to Rebecca Wright.
Regina L. Lobaugh to Mathew Scott Fredrick.
Calvin L. Taylor to United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians.
Dennis M. Mullins to Miguel Martinez.
William L. Berry to Charles E. Carroll Revocable Living Trust.
Smith Septic Tank, Inc to Cherokee Nation.
Emmanuel Samedi to Jason F. Santana.
Albert Dwayne Beason to Chia Neng Yang.
Rodger Martinez to Josh Lawson.
Blue Springs Properties, LLC to Kenneth W. Jackson.
Civils
Bank of America v. Michael Wolfe - breach of contract.
Second Round Sub, LLC v. Kathy L. Lamb - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Bethene A. West - indebtedness.
Tristen Lee Nixon v. State of Oklahoma and Department of Public Safety - driver's license appeal.
Bank of America v. Sabrina Deann Cooper - breach of contract.
Capital One Bank v. Theresa Solberg - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Armstrong Bank v. Jaebrey Kirk - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Mark S. Jones v. Rebecca J. Jones.
Beatrice Nicole Parks v. Justin Ryan Parks.
Karla Rangel v. Hector Rangel.
Tax Liens
State of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Michael Monday - tax warrant.
Fire Runs
Dec. 18
Tahlequah FD: 3:34 p.m., gas leak, 511 S. Cedar Ave.
Lowrey FD: 6:04 p.m., lifting assist, North 510 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:01 p.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 8:48 p.m., structure fire, 21246 S. 465 Road.
Dec. 19
Tahlequah FD: 2:20 a.m., outside fire, West Clay Street and South Cherokee Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 3:21 p.m., vehicle fire, Log Store North.
Death Notices
MORRIS, Tommy "TGunn", 60, Tahlequah, roofer. Died Dec. 16. Visitation, Dec. 21, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside service, Dec. 22, 11 a.m., McCoy Cemetery.
SAPP, John, 70, Colcord, telephone cable construction. Died Dec. 17. Visitation, Dec. 21, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, Dec. 22, 1 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Dry Creek Cemetery.
SEQUICHIE, Jimmie, 83, Fort Gibson, laborer. Died Dec. 15. Visitation, Dec. 22, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, Dec. 23, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Phillips Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.