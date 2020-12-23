Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Lindsey Ann Nicolescu to Glen Cramer.
Erica Washington to Erica Washington.
Denise Dawn Johnson to Douglas J. Linn.
Cody Isaacs to Rachel M. Edwards.
Trent Jones to Alyssa D. Goad.
John A. Ciancio to Jackie Willis.
Albert Marler to Joshua Paul Poindexter.
Ryan Tinsley to Daniel L. Eden.
Felonies
Steven Eugene Estes - trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and no driver's license.
Kyle Leon Pritchett - unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and no driver's license.
William Kreg Dobson - unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Misdemeanors
Skylar Spencer - molesting a motor vehicle and public intoxication.
Jason Gay Lay - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Benny L. Butler - driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving under suspension, failure to yield at yield sign, and no security verification.
Civils
Bank of America v. Anthony W. Hare - breach of contract.
Portfolio Recovery Association, LLC v. Kenny Sullivan - indebtedness.
Zachery Weeks, Denna Girdner, and Susan Weeks v. Mary Hollingsworth - quiet title.
Absolute Resolutions Investment v. William Jefferson Brown - indebtedness.
Rodney Cook v. Save A Lot Grocery Store and Save A Lot Foods unlimited - negligence.
American Express National Bank v. David Wood - breach of contract.
Kairos Wholesale, Inc v. John Collins, DBA The All Store - money judgment.
Small Claims
Red River Credit v. Kamichia Lyman - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Rory Underwood v. Kyle Ray Underwood.
Divorces
Resa Ariel Gladd v. Brandon Gladd.
Nicholas Sundai v. Nordel Sundai.
Marriages
Daryk Aldean Meigs, 53, Hulbert, and Ann Martha Phillips, 47, Tahlequah.
Ian Daniel Walsdorf Grady, 25, Dallas, and Candace Janelle Alsenay, 26, Park Hill.
Noah William Due, 20, Locust Grove, and Natalie Jade Jennings, 19, Hulbert.
Joshua Quinn Stilwell, 29, Locust Grove, and Marian Carelene Ballard, 28, Locust Grove.
Fire Runs
Dec. 21
Tahlequah FD: 6:47 p.m., MVA, 1504 N. Cedar Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:14 p.m., MVA, Highway 51 and West Choctaw Street.
Dec. 22
Tahlequah FD: 12:44 a.m., structure fire, 15499 N. Spears Road.
Tahlequah FD: 11:03 a.m., outside fire, 2957 Cambridge Circle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.