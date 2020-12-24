Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Kenneth James Merchant to Indian Hills Estates Developers, LLC.
B&W Property Development, LLC to Grady L. Rodgers.
Felonies
Hansen Martin Leroy Johnson - aggravated possession of child pornography.
Misdemeanors
Linda Mae Jessie - leaving scene of accident involving damage, driving under suspension, no security verification, and failure to yield for yield sign.
Civils
Josh Looney v. Title to ATV - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Sun Loan Company v. Travis Wayne Swift - petition for judgment.
Paternity
Shelby Nicole Burris v. Tyler Edward Tait - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Fire Runs
Dec. 22
Tahlequah FD: 1:07 p.m., MVA, South Muskogee Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 4:38 p.m., vehicle fire, Highway 51 Spur and Fox Street.
Lowrey FD: 5:28 p.m., MVC, Highway 82A and Highway 82C.
Tahlequah FD: 5:53 p.m., service call, Highway 62 and South Muskogee Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 6:59 p.m., MVA, Highway 51.
Death Notices
HULLINGER, David Glynn, 67, Tahlequah, asbestos heat and frost installer. Died Dec. 21. Graveside service, Dec. 29, 2 p.m., Tahlequah City Cemetery. Green Country Funeral Home.
FULLERTON, William Arthur, 82, Welling, machinist. Died Dec. 21. Graveside service, Dec. 28, 12 p.m., Crittenden Cemetery.
ENGLAND, Heather Rae, 53, Fort Gibson, interior designer. Died Dec. 17. Services pending.
WELCH, Leona Marie, 64, Hulbert, Hulbert City Court Clerk. Died Dec. 20. Graveside service, Dec. 28, 2 p.m., Keener Cemetery.
FRENCH, Gordon Lee, 64, Tahlequah, dump truck driver. Died Dec. 18. No services at this time. Green Country Funeral Home.
