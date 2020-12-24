Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Lesley Ritchie to Shoua Lee.
BancFirst to Zachary C. Mann.
Felonies
Marvin Burleson - obtain controlled substance by fraud.
Misdemeanors
Mitchell Fuson - driving while under the influence of alcohol and no seat belt.
Small Claims
Approved Cash v. Shakota Gail McGee - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Anita Faye Potts v. Kelsey Marie Carey Potts.
Divorces
Morgan Copeland v. Justin Copeland.
Fire Runs
Dec. 23
Tahlequah FD: 5:49 p.m., MVA, North Grand Avenue and Highway 82.
Tahlequah FD: 6:45 p.m., CO2, 905 Putman Ave.
Tahlequah FD; 11:49 p.m., fire alarm, 1018 N. Cedar Ave.
Dec. 24
Tahlequah FD: 8:36 a.m., MVA, Muskogee Avenue and East Downing Street.
Death Notices
HANDLE, Nathaniel "Earl", 70, Tahlequah, auto mechanic. Died Dec. 21. Visitation, Dec. 28, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, Dec. 29, 11 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Keener Cemetery.
