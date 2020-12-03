Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Billy Don Gibson to Bobby D. Gibson.
Billy Don Gibson to Terry Joe Allen Combs.
Billy Dale Gibson to Billy Don Gibson.
Junron Estates, LLC to D.M. Duvall.
Pam Harris to Looney Family Revocable Trust.
Landmark Construction and Development, LLC to Alonso Zamora Vasquez.
Jordan Lain Landsaw to Mensur Pllana.
Ronald Osentowski to Fourth Man Construction, LLC.
Trevor Crouch to Shane Owens.
Trei Holdings, LLC to WB3 Investments, LLC.
Sam Barnes to Mark Blake Jr. Trust.
Misdemeanors
Jory Lynn Poafpybitty - petit larceny, resisting arrest, and public intoxication.
Civils
Midland Credit Management, LLC v. Alicia A. Gourd - indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Assoc, LLC v. Jennifer Cherokee Conrad and Billy Joe Johnson - indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank v. Zachary Ross McCaslin - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Junron Estates, LLC v. Carrie Solenberg - entry and detainer.
Junron Estates, LLC v. April Webb - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Autumn Pohlschneider v. Michael Simmos.
Zachary Paddlety v. Michael Simmos.
Paternity
Crystal Dawn Gibson v. Bret Michael Kellogg - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Divorces
Brandy Lyons v. Kerry Lyons.
Marriages
Ray Benny Roe, 84, Fort Gibson, and Monna Kaye Eddleman, 80, Fort Gibson.
Jovany Ortiz, 22, Welling, and Skyla Reshae Peterman, 18, Tahlequah.
Wildlife
Jack Christopher Kile - resident fishing without a license.
Fire Runs
Dec. 1
Tahlequah FD: 12:44 p.m., structure fire, 18048 S. 551 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 1:27 p.m., outside fire, 708 Sooner Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 2:30 p.m., structure fire, 21969 S. 482 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:11 p.m., grass fire, 21576 Stick Ross Mountain Road.
Dec. 2
Tahlequah FD: 7:43 a.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:56 a.m., MVA, Stick Ross Mountain Road and 506 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:59 a.m., MVC, South Muskogee Avenue and Fourth Street.
