Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Kyle Thompson to Kou Yang.

Billy Dale Gibson to Billy Don Gibson.

Mike Steele to Marion Curtis Sebo Jr.

Joseph Pacheco to Paul E. Rowsey III.

Karen Lee Carter to Karen Lee Carter.

Arvest Bank to Cynthia Blair.

Felonies

Zachary Shawn Phillips - endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police, driving under suspension, and failure to stop for yield sign.

Misdemeanors

Amy Breann Caughman - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and destroying evidence.

Tonya Dawn Johnson - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Civils

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Kayci Parker - indebtedness.

Divorces

James Ray Teague v. Dulce Rosario Teague.

Marriages

Jared Dewayne Lewis, 36, Gore, and Kelly Lynn Jones, 33, Gore.

Fire Runs

Dec. 2

Lowrey FD: 12:52 p.m., MVC, Highway 82A.

Tahlequah FD: 12:55 p.m., MVC, Highway 82A.

Tahlequah FD: 4:06 p.m., EMS assist, Pamela Street.

Dec. 3

Tahlequah FD: 3:10 a.m., structure fire, 23132 Highway 51.

Tahlequah FD: 8:40 a.m., fire alarm, North Highway 82.

