Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jesse Dorman Rodgers to Jesse Dorman Rodgers.
Dr. Robert P. Webb III to Holderworth Leasing, LLC.
Landmark Construction and Development, LLC to 5 Warner Homes.
Holderworth Leasing, LLC to Brenna Patsy Stricker.
R.L.I., LLC to James Kyle Lewandowski.
Arvie A. and Madeline F. Revocable Trust to Jeffery Mullins.
D.L. Wells to Dalton Bigbee.
Glenn L. Christensen to Patrick McCright.
JTSB Investments, LLC to Jose Lopez Perez.
Small Claims
Mike Heist v. Justin Lee Humbyrd - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Brittney Willis v. Casey Rowe.
Divorces
Eva Carducci-Crossno v. Robert Andrew Crossno.
Ashli Nicole Tiger v. William Cody Tiger.
Paternity
Justin Seay v. Krystal Heinlein - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Marriages
Kevin Justin Van, 21, Tahlequah, and Selena Jessi Ann Sanchez, 19, Tahlequah.
Hunter Lane Gessel, 21, Tahlequah, and Morgan Renee Kelley, 21, Reinbeck.
Traffic Report
River Chase Chuculate - speeding 15 mph over.
Jonathan Eugene McClure - driving under suspension.
Caleb Gregory Cluck - speeding 31-35 mph over.
Shawn Michael Turtle - taxes due state.
Steven Henry Thatcher - no driver's license.
Donald Vernon Sellman - no security verification and driving under revocation.
Jonathan Matthew Walker - improper lights to front and driving under revocation.
Raina Elaine Bunch - no driver's license, speed not reasonable and proper, and no child restraint.
Aidan Jacob Watts - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Bradley James Dearman - no seat belt and speeding 21-25 mph over.
Eric Randall Hudson - no seat belt and speeding 15 mph over.
Stephanie Leann Seay - speeding 15 mph over.
Stephen Edward Owens - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Taylor Lee Chabot - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Porfirio Vazquez Rodriguez - no driver's license and no security verification.
Tyler John Sudano - no seat belt.
Russell Earl Dysart - speeding 1-10 mph over and taxes due state.
Glenn Dale Hamby - no driver's license and no seat belt.
Ashley Lynee Coltharp - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Richard Joseph Davis - speeding 15 mph over.
Chali Rebeka Oliver - speeding 15 mph over.
Brittany Ann Parent - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Nathan Dean Harbison - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Ma Leticia Olvera-Lugo - no driver's license and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Skylar M. Reheard - speeding 1-10 mph over and no seat belt.
Jaclie Lynn Campbell - deposit lighted substance on roadway from vehicle.
Alaynna Kristia B. Silvers - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Alicia Marjorie Cole - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Tyler Joseph Salcido - speeding 1-10 mph over.
John Edward Gawf - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Johnny Lee Gawf - no security verification.
Charissa Ann Gregory - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kenneth Clyde Duchesne II - driving under revocation and no seat belt.
Nicholas Lee Kirk - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Crystal Jean Hiatt - no seat belt.
Haylee Madison Barnoskie - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Haley McBride Davis - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Kelen Heath Stopp - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Austin Lee Shelly - no driver's license and no security verification.
Tucker Carson Phillips - no security verification.
Devon Ja Shaun Woodworth - speeding 31-35 mph over.
Leiloni Blake Smith - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Paige Elizabeth Gallway - failure to stop at red light.
Kady Marie Cruise - no seat belt.
Tiffany Michelle Preston - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Joyce Marie Eastham - failure to stop at red light.
Hunter Davidson Smith - no seat belt.
Travis Wayne Roach - no seat belt.
Brandon Ray Bower - no seat belt.
Hailey Anne Enlow - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Joseph Wayne Campbell - no seat belt.
Hannah Lane Baker - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Suzanlynette Potter - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Conrad Michael J. Young - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Christopher Wayne Davis - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Morgan Brianne Gaddy - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Joyce Lynn Moss - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Mackenzie Fay Philpott - no seat belt and failure to stop at red light.
Isabella Rose Escalera - speeding 1-10 mph over and no driver's license.
Amy Lechelle Wells - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Fire Runs
Dec. 3
Tahlequah FD: 2:15 p.m., service call, Alice Davis Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 3:54 p.m., MVA, 1905 S. Muskogee Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 5:04 p.m., service call, 316 Hickory Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 5:30 p.m., hazmat, East Fourth Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 5:40 p.m., MVA, South 460 Road and Highway 62.
Death Notices
SOAP, David Ray 68, Fort Gibson, actor. Died Nov. 26. Funeral service was Dec. 4 at Reed-Culver Chapel. Laid to rest at Tyler Springs Cemetery.
BYERS, Helen Ruby, 90, Tahlequah, pastry baker. Died Nov. 27. Visitation, Dec. 6, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Dec. 7, 10 a.m., Park Hill Baptist Church. Burial at Cookson Proctor Cemetery.
