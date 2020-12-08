Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jim D. Thomas to Tong Xiong.
Junron Estates Limited Liability Company to Roberta Turner.
Natures Homes, LLC to John Armstrong.
Misdemeanors
Larry Dwayne Pritchett - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Joe Mack Adair - assault and battery.
Civils
Patricia Gulager v. Christy Sego - injunction.
Marriages
Randy Joe Butler Jr., 47, Cookson, and Kadie Lynn Phillips, 30, Cookson.
Fire Runs
Dec. 4
Tahlequah FD: 1:03 p.m., MVA, Mimosa Lane and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 11:41 p.m., alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.
Dec. 5
Tahlequah FD: 5:28 a.m,. MVA, Highway 62 and Coffee Hollow Road.
Dec. 6
Tahlequah FD: 10:04 p.m., EMS assist, 456 S. College Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 11:56 p.m., alarm, 610 Lewis Ave.
Death Notices
TANNAHILL, Samuel C, 81, Tahlequah, warehouse worker. Died Nov. 30. Graveside service, Dec. 9, 1 p.m., Tahlequah City Cemetery.
ALLEN, Denver Lee, 77, Fort Gibson, iron worker. Died Nov. 23. Visitation, Dec. 8, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, Dec. 9, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Holland Cemetery.
