Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Ila E. Herron to Tim K. Baker Sr.
Acadia Management, Inc. to Gary Baber.
Carl Wayne Raper to State of Oklahoma.
Clint Wilson to State of Oklahoma.
Clint Wilson to State of Oklahoma.
Heidi Carter to State of Oklahoma.
Scot P. Crocker to State of Oklahoma.
East Central Baptist Association to State of Oklahoma.
Zebadiah P. Nofire to State of Oklahoma.
Marcia Cullum to State of Oklahoma.
Wesley Adams to State of Oklahoma.
Ronald W. Funburg to State of Oklahoma.
William G. Worthington to State of Oklahoma.
William G. Worthington to State of Oklahoma.
Jack Berg to Merrill C. Curtis Jr.
John H. Weese to John H. Weese.
Pudewa Holdings Inc. to Robert Linz.
Lowell T. Nicholson to James Wilson.
Rickey Jones to Floyd Reed.
Gary Z. McWilliams to Rachel Lynn McAlvain.
Harbor Point Resort Company, L.P. to Texas Holiday Villages, LLC.
Felonies
Juliann Eschocheo Rumery - domestic abuse assault and battery.
Misdemeanors
Hubbard M. Stanley - violation of clean air act.
Jacob Gregory Hernandez - leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to fixture, inattentive driving resulting in collision, failure to stop at stop sign.
Civils
Atwood Rentals v. Johnson David Kuhns, unknown occupants - replevin.
Tulsa Federal Credit Union v. Hunter Cole Daniels - replevin.
Small Claims
Liberty Finance Inc. v. Jessica Downing - small claims.
Divorces
Kadesha S. Anne Smith v. Tyler Ray Smith - dissolution.
William Joseph Calhoon v. Traci Marie Calhoon - divorce.
Marriages
Stacey Brian Harp, 56, Rose, and Toni Rice, 57, Locust Grove.
Fire Runs
Dec. 3
Tahlequah FD: 11 a.m., stand by for first lady, 17091 S. Muskogee.
Dec. 6
Tahlequah FD: 7:49 a.m., MVA, Highway 51 and Welling Road.
Tahleqah FD: 2:07 p.m., gas leak, 718 Janet St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.