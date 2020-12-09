Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Wiley Denton Wright to Jeanie Ortegon.

Deed Ventures, LLC to Kevin C. Clifton.

Steve and Carole J. Fischer Family Trust to Lakeside Four-Thirty, LLC.

Amanda L. Dry to Brodie G. Jones.

Cheryl Denise Powers to Jerry L. Catron.

Trisha Grant to Kelsey Jo Kitchens.

Michael Atkins to Braden Mosteller.

Felonies

Dustin Wareagle Duvall - trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of a firearm after felony conviction.

Shawna Marie Robledo-Medina - trafficking in illegal drugs, possess firearm during commission of a felony, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ernest Ray Brundage - obstructing an officer.

Dale Wayne Colby Fraser - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and defective vehicle.

Misdemeanors

Taylor Nicole Pierce - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unsafe lane change.

Roger Thomas Ingram - unlawful taking of antlerless deer.

Lawrence L. Fishinghawk - leave scene of accident resulting in damage to fixtures, operate at a speed greater than reasonable and proper, and no driver's license.

Jonathan Jack Mathis - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, driving under suspension, and speeding 16-20 mph over.

William Grimmett - driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving under suspension, speeding-posted zone, and failure to stop for yield sign.

Billy Arnett - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Tristen Lee Nixon - driving while under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to fixture on highway, and open container alcohol.

Michelle Strader - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Cindy Catron - failure to compel child to attend school.

Keeiuana L. Harlin - failure to compel child to attend school.

Stachys Lyn Lee - failure to compel child to attend school.

Amanda P. Gibson - failure to compel child to attend school.

Daniel Ramon Helvy - failure to compel child to attend school.

Bonita Underwood - failure to compel child to attend school.

Terri Lynn Owens - failure to compel child to attend school.

Jennifer Ann Bosley - failure to compel child to attend school.

Billie Mills - failure to compel child to attend school.

Sue Hensley - failure to compel child to attend school.

Wayne A. Skinner - failure to compel child to attend school.

Morgan M. Neal - failure to compel child to attend school.

Sheila Dawn Garcia - failure to compel child to attend school.

Tiffany Sharay Fallen - failure to compel child to attend school.

Alex Garcia - failure to compel child to attend school.

Andrew Doughty - failure to compel child to attend school.

Ruben Quezada-Guardiola - public intoxication.

Civils

Conn Appliances, Inc v. Lizette Garcia - indebtedness.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Rose Ray - indebtedness.

CitiBank v. George Wilson - breach of contract.

Bank of America v. Jimmy Leon Pierce - breach of contract.

Excel Therapy Specialist v. Cynthia Dawn Collins - indebtedness.

Synchrony Bank v. Carl Lawrence - indebtedness.

Synchrony Bank v. Philip Manes - indebtedness.

Paul Nosak v. Nosak Improvements, Inc - personal injury.

Fire Runs

Dec. 7

Tahlequah FD: 8:04 p.m., outside fire, 21810 S. 511 Road.

Tahlequah FD: 8:08 p.m., outside fire, South Ginger Drive and Keeler Drive.

