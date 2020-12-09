Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Wiley Denton Wright to Jeanie Ortegon.
Deed Ventures, LLC to Kevin C. Clifton.
Steve and Carole J. Fischer Family Trust to Lakeside Four-Thirty, LLC.
Amanda L. Dry to Brodie G. Jones.
Cheryl Denise Powers to Jerry L. Catron.
Trisha Grant to Kelsey Jo Kitchens.
Michael Atkins to Braden Mosteller.
Felonies
Dustin Wareagle Duvall - trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of a firearm after felony conviction.
Shawna Marie Robledo-Medina - trafficking in illegal drugs, possess firearm during commission of a felony, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ernest Ray Brundage - obstructing an officer.
Dale Wayne Colby Fraser - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and defective vehicle.
Misdemeanors
Taylor Nicole Pierce - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unsafe lane change.
Roger Thomas Ingram - unlawful taking of antlerless deer.
Lawrence L. Fishinghawk - leave scene of accident resulting in damage to fixtures, operate at a speed greater than reasonable and proper, and no driver's license.
Jonathan Jack Mathis - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, driving under suspension, and speeding 16-20 mph over.
William Grimmett - driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving under suspension, speeding-posted zone, and failure to stop for yield sign.
Billy Arnett - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Tristen Lee Nixon - driving while under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to fixture on highway, and open container alcohol.
Michelle Strader - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Cindy Catron - failure to compel child to attend school.
Keeiuana L. Harlin - failure to compel child to attend school.
Stachys Lyn Lee - failure to compel child to attend school.
Amanda P. Gibson - failure to compel child to attend school.
Daniel Ramon Helvy - failure to compel child to attend school.
Bonita Underwood - failure to compel child to attend school.
Terri Lynn Owens - failure to compel child to attend school.
Jennifer Ann Bosley - failure to compel child to attend school.
Billie Mills - failure to compel child to attend school.
Sue Hensley - failure to compel child to attend school.
Wayne A. Skinner - failure to compel child to attend school.
Morgan M. Neal - failure to compel child to attend school.
Sheila Dawn Garcia - failure to compel child to attend school.
Tiffany Sharay Fallen - failure to compel child to attend school.
Alex Garcia - failure to compel child to attend school.
Andrew Doughty - failure to compel child to attend school.
Ruben Quezada-Guardiola - public intoxication.
Civils
Conn Appliances, Inc v. Lizette Garcia - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Rose Ray - indebtedness.
CitiBank v. George Wilson - breach of contract.
Bank of America v. Jimmy Leon Pierce - breach of contract.
Excel Therapy Specialist v. Cynthia Dawn Collins - indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank v. Carl Lawrence - indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank v. Philip Manes - indebtedness.
Paul Nosak v. Nosak Improvements, Inc - personal injury.
Fire Runs
Dec. 7
Tahlequah FD: 8:04 p.m., outside fire, 21810 S. 511 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:08 p.m., outside fire, South Ginger Drive and Keeler Drive.
