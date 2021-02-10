Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jerry Wheeler to Newel Poteet.
Justin Hackworth to Natures Home Holdings, LLC.
Lauren Sisco to Houa Yang.
Sharon A. Nottingham to Michael Will.
William L. Berry to Steven A. Worth Revocable Trust.
John Paul Odle to Wildlife Unlimited, LLC.
Matthew Fuller to Robert C. McIntyre.
Jackie E. Nobles to Rebekah R. Miller.
Gladys A. Padgett to David Faulkner.
Tim K. Baker to Bill John Baker II.
Blake Russell Alexander to Dale Joyner.
American Advisors Group to Manuela Santana Soriano.
Felonies
Steven Eugene Estes - forgery in the second degree.
Preston Dean Anderson - domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Gary Frederick Ruark - unauthorized use of a vehicle, open container alcohol, careless driving, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, and driving under suspension.
Dillan Hunter Lyman - driving while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding 11-14 mph over, and no security verification.
Misdemeanors
Christopher Lee Glass - unauthorized use of credit card and receiving, holding, or concealing lost or mislaid credit card.
Wesley Alan Lamons - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Summer Thiel - assault and battery.
Joshua J. Dacosta - possession of controlled dangerous substance and public intoxication.
Danny Ray Kirk Jr. - possession of paraphernalia.
Terri Diane Davis - public intoxication.
Madison Ryan Adair - domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor child.
Kadesha Sue Anne Smith - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance and no security verification.
Paulene Danelle Williams - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacquline Sellers-Hodge - public intoxication.
Wendell Lang Holcomb - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Anthony Drywater - possession of controlled dangerous substance and public intoxication.
David Louie Barnes - unlawful burning of trash.
Civils
Vernell Racy v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Richard Warner and Bonnie Warner v. David Daniel and United Services Auto Association - automobile negligence.
Bank of America v. Tarra Dawn Ward - breach of contract.
Small Claims
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Gary L. Eastom - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Kayley Jean Eubanks v. Jason Michael Rowe.
Shonda L. Keeling v. Travis L. Keeling.
Marriages
Brayden William Patrick, 21, Tahlequah, and Katie Lauren Saunders, 21, Park Hill.
Fire Runs
Feb. 8
Tahlequah FD: 2:36 p.m., structure fire, 600 N. Grand Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:10 p.m., MVC, East Downing Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Death Notices
COX, Lura J, 90, Hulbert, Oklahoma state employee. Died Feb. 8. Visitation, Feb. 11, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
MORRIS, David Grover, 69, Tahlequah, custodian. Died Feb. 7. Funeral service, Feb. 13, 1 p.m., Only Way Baptist Church in Stroud. Green Country Funeral Home.
