Due to the courthouse being closed for inclement weather, the full Daily Log is not available today.
Fire Runs
Feb. 9
Tahlequah FD: 12:43 p.m., structure fire - gas stove malfunction, 600 Magnolia St.
Tahlequah FD: 12:55 p.m., alarm, 104 E. Fourth St.
Tahlequah FD: 6:32 p.m., single vehicle rollover, Stick Ross Circle and Stick Ross Mountain Road.
Feb. 10
Tahlequah FD: 6:35 a.m., MVA, East 754 Road and Highway 51.
Tahlequah FD: 10:15 a.m., fire alarm, 3377 Cherokee Springs Road.
Tahlequah FD: 10:53 a.m., motorist assist, South Park Hill Road and Rogers Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 1:22 p.m., fire alarm, 218 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 3:08 p.m., MVA, East 797 Road and South Muskogee Avenue.
Tahlequah FD; 5:12 p.m., MVA, 1195 E. Allen Road.
Feb. 11
Tahlequah FD: 8:03 a.m., alarm, 201 Ron Rice Avenue.
