Fire Runs

Feb. 9

Tahlequah FD: 12:43 p.m., structure fire - gas stove malfunction, 600 Magnolia St.

Tahlequah FD: 12:55 p.m., alarm, 104 E. Fourth St.

Tahlequah FD: 6:32 p.m., single vehicle rollover, Stick Ross Circle and Stick Ross Mountain Road.

Feb. 10

Tahlequah FD: 6:35 a.m., MVA, East 754 Road and Highway 51.

Tahlequah FD: 10:15 a.m., fire alarm, 3377 Cherokee Springs Road.

Tahlequah FD: 10:53 a.m., motorist assist, South Park Hill Road and Rogers Drive.

Tahlequah FD: 1:22 p.m., fire alarm, 218 S. Muskogee Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 3:08 p.m., MVA, East 797 Road and South Muskogee Avenue.

Tahlequah FD; 5:12 p.m., MVA, 1195 E. Allen Road.

Feb. 11

Tahlequah FD: 8:03 a.m., alarm, 201 Ron Rice Avenue.

