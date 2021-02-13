Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Bobby D. Ward to Charles Earl Bumgarner II.
Tony Spatz to Dori Wall.
Craig M. Robinson to Jeffrey R. Ballew.
Christopher S. Smith to Jacob Gregory.
Che Nou Vang to Thao Pao Lee.
Cody Hogshooter to Xiu Fang Chen.
James A. Byrd III to William Draper.
Civils
Vernell Racy v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Nelson Nwhoseh Ossom v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Traffic Report
Jeffrey Lee Adair - no seat belt and driving under suspension.
Forrest Richard Blackbear - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Larrey Dee Brown - taxes due state.
Travis Ray Coghlan - speeding 16-20 mph over and no seat belt.
Hannah Jolene Coleman - no security verification.
Brian Dean Cooper - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Carrie Renee Cooper - no seat belt.
Eva Rhiannon Davidson - no seat belt and speeding 15 mph over.
Dale Dakota Denniston - no seat belt.
Skylar James Doublehead - speeding 21-25 mph over and driving under suspension.
Carlee Lynne Erwin - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Angel Maxine Foreman - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Xavier Gonzalez - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Kendel Jane Greenwood - failure to stop at red light.
Joshua D. Hamburger - taxes due state.
Nicholas Joseph Ingram - no seat belt.
Dylan Thomas Johnston - taxes due state and expired registration.
David Mulungi Kalema - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Frank James Ledford - no seat belt.
Jeremy W. Lisenbee - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Alan Michael McQueen - no seat belt, driving under suspension, no security verification, and expired registration.
Joseph Jayden Moore - no security verification.
Tristan Mumford - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Brandon Allen Myers - defect equipment.
Bonita J. Neal - no seat belt and failure to stop at red light.
Mariah M. Pavey Osburn - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Tavian Gene Owl - no seat belt.
Anthony J. Pivec - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Ronnie Ellis Pollard - no seat belt.
Benjamin F. Ralston - speeding 15 mph over.
Hadassah Blossom Richter - speeding 15 mph over.
Lindsey Nicole Spencer - speeding 1-10 mph over and no security verification.
Keyshun Cordarryl Thompson - no seat belt.
James R. Wilson - failure to yield.
Fire Runs
Feb. 11
Tahlequah FD: 10:09 p.m., alarm, 111 E. Morgan St.
Tahlequah FD: 10:49 p.m., structure fire, 1858 S. Park Hill Road.
Death Notices
WU, Hsiang-Yun "James," 85, Tahlequah, retired restaurant owner. Died Feb. 8. Services are pending. Green Country Funeral Home.
