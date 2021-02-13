Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Becoming cloudy with snow likely overnight. Low 6F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Becoming cloudy with snow likely overnight. Low 6F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.