Due to the courthouse being closed for Presidents Day, the full Daily Log is not available today.
Fire Runs
Feb. 12
Tahlequah FD: 2:22 p.m., fire alarm, 804 Lewis Ave.
Feb. 13
Tahlequah FD: 2:32 a.m., structure fire, 24998 E. Thompson Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 2:52 p.m., fire alarm, 626 Sooner Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 9:00 p.m., fire alarm, 920 Seminary Ave.
Feb. 14
Tahlequah FD: 1:05 a.m., vehicle fire, 710 S. College Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 5:57 p.m., gas leak, 19505 E. Balentine Road.
Feb. 15
Tahlequah FD: 10:50 a.m., water/ice mud rescue, 17372 S. 540 Road.
Death Notices
TOMASKO, Marla Ruth, 49, Joplin, Head Start teacher. Died Feb. 7. Visitation, Feb. 18, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Services, Feb. 19, 11 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at I.O.O.F in Hulbert.
DAVIS, Bobbie Rae, 71, Hulbert, church secretary. Died Feb. 11. Funeral services, Feb. 11, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church in Hulbert. Green Country Funeral Home.
DAVIS, Mildred Allyne, 86, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died Feb. 10. Graveside service, Feb. 18, Tahlequah City Cemetery. Green Country Funeral Home.
SEQUICHIE, Cheryl, 60, Tahlequah, W.W. Hastings Facilities Management Clerk. Died Jan. 8. Visitation, Feb. 18, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside service, Feb. 19, 2 p.m., Barber Cemetery.
