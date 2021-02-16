Due to the courthouse being closed for inclement weather, the full Daily Log is not available today.
Fire Runs
Feb. 15
Tahlequah FD: 10:02 p.m., alarm, 950 Main Parkway.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Narno Jimenez-Plascencia ,49 year old drywall sub contractor passed away February 11, 2021. Services are 2:00 pm, February 19, 2021 at Green Country Funeral Home. online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Mildred Allyne Davis, 86 year old homemaker, transitioned February 10, 2021. Graveside service 11:00 am, Monday February 22, 2021,Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation Sunday February 21, 2021 from 1-6 pm. Green Country Funeral Home
HULBERT [mdash] Bobbie Rae Davis, 71 yr old Church Secretary passed away February 11, 2021. Services are 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 20, 2021, First Baptist Church Hulbert. Green Country Funeral Home
