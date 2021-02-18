Due to the courthouse being closed for inclement weather, the full Daily Log is not available today.
Fire Runs
Feb. 15
Tahlequah FD: 10:02 p.m., alarm, 950 Main Parkway.
Feb. 16
Tahlequah FD: 1:00 p.m., alarm, 19600 E. Ross St.
Tahlequah FD: 1:57 p.m., alarm, 1390 N. Heritage Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 4:40 p.m., service call, 601 N. Grand Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 4:45 p.m., EMS assist, 603 N. Cedar Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 4:49 p.m., service call, 671 S. Village Drive.
Feb. 17
Tahlequah FD: 4:13 a.m., CO detector, 23607 N. 534 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:43 a.m., service call, 1313 S. Muskogee Ave.
Death Notices
TOMASKO, Marla Ruth, 49, Joplin, Head Start teacher. Died Feb. 7. Visitation, Feb. 18, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Services, Feb. 19, 11 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at I.O.O.F in Hulbert.
DAVIS, Bobbie Rae, 71, Hulbert, church secretary. Died Feb. 11. Funeral services, Feb. 11, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church in Hulbert. Green Country Funeral Home.
DAVIS, Mildred Allyne, 86, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died Feb. 10. Graveside service, Feb. 18, Tahlequah City Cemetery. Green Country Funeral Home.
JIMENEZ-PLASCENCIA, Narno, 49, Tahlequah, drywall subcontractor. Died Feb. 11. Funeral services, Feb. 19, 2 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
