Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Gerald F. Ballew to Jennifer L. Zehnder.

Gerald Nooner to Gerald Nooner.

Misdemeanors

Chester Lee Bailey - acts resulting in gross injury.

Civils

Portfolio Recovery Association v. Lori Jennings - indebtedness.

Jeremy Hitchcock v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.

Jimmy Lee Dreadfulwater v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.

Janelda Gower (Baldridge) v. In the matter of - amendment of birth record.

Armstrong Bank v. Tim Callaway, Cathy Latisha Callaway, Ally Finance, Inc, and Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC - foreclosure.

Small Claims

Randy Hale v. Alexander Panell and Miranda Klutts - entry and detainer.

Stanley Creason v. Wayne Skinner - petition for judgment.

Bell Finance v. Maria Mercedez Orr - petition for judgment.

Protective Orders

Travis L. Keeling v. Shonda L. Keeling.

Christa Stark v. Ryan Harp.

Divorces

Mikaela Anne Miller v. Aaron Matthew Miller.

Grover W. Grossarth v. Grace L. Grossarth.

Fire Runs

Feb. 22

Tahlequah FD: 2:55 p.m., outside fire, 15391 W. 790 Road.

Tahlequah FD: 3:20 p.m., structure fire, 21497 S. 484 Road.

Tahlequah FD: 7:16 p.m., outside fire, 18744 E. Shepherd Road.

Tahlequah FD: 11:53 p.m., MVA, 2100 Mahaney Ave.

Feb. 23

Tahlequah FD: 5:08 a.m., EMS assist, 608 N. Cedar Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 7:26 a.m., alarm, 3040 S. Muskogee Ave.

