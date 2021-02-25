Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Jose Bribiesca to Francisco Bribiesca.

Felonies

Casey Lane Rowe - officer accepting a bribe.

Misdemeanors

Joshua Daniel Lewis - operate vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, no driver's license, and operate vehicle at a speed less than reasonable and proper.

Civils

Doyle Tinnin v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Small Claims

Red River Credit v. Joseph Berry - petition for judgment.

Red River Credit v. Johnson Kuhns - petition for judgment.

Red River Credit v. Jimmie Washington - petition for judgment.

Red River Credit v. Amanda Washington - petition for judgment.

Pleasant View Apartments v. Breanna Duncan - petition for judgment.

Property Solutions Management v. Mathew Goding - petition for judgment.

Action Loan v. Julie Kay Johnston - petition for judgment.

Divorces

Laura Beth Ross v. Brian Robert Ross.

Pamela Reed v. Robert Reed.

Fire Runs

Feb. 23

Tahlequah FD: 11:34 a.m., MVC, First Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.

Tahlequah FD: 12:08 p.m., grass fire, 22666 Highway 82.

Tahlequah FD: 3:41 p.m., MVC, 2664 S. Muskogee Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 6:24 p.m., alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.

Feb. 24

Tahlequah FD: 10:47 a.m., alarm, 1400 Hensley Drive.

Death Notices

HENSLEY, Norma Jane, 87, Tahlequah, retired assistant registrar. Died Feb. 22. Graveside service, Feb. 26, 2 p.m., Tahlequah City Cemetery. Green Country Funeral Home.

WARD, Sabra Dawn, 56, Stilwell, homemaker. Died Feb. 15. Visitation, Feb. 24, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, Feb. 25, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Echota Cemetery.

