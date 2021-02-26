Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Michael L. Gipson to Gregory Gray.
Henry B. McCammon to Jamey Taylor Stanley Smith.
Jam Interests, LLC to Mildred Diane Giddeon.
Jaycie Robbins to Brenda Lee Holderbee.
Cheryl Beaman to Alexandra B. Reed.
DJ Jamal, LLC to Roy Paul Ward.
Ballew Land Co, LLC to Tullis Development, LLC.
Maxie R. Thompson to Ka Y. Vang.
Charlotte Sue Tincher to Donna Schiewetz.
Sondra L. Baker to David Glidden.
Barbara Smith to Jerry Hastings.
Felonies
Steven Eugene Estes - second-degree burglary.
Teri Elizabeth Bird - second-degree burglary and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Misdemeanors
Travis Lynn Keeling - domestic abuse - assault and battery and disrupt/prevent/interrupt/emergency telephone call.
Civils
BancFirst v. Coley Investments, LLC, Superior Gage Service, Adam Coley, and Jennifer Champlain-Coley - replevin and breach of contract.
U.S. Bank National Association v. Logan Dewayne Horn and Ashley Horn - replevin.
Small Claims
Linda Jean Laporte v. Mindy Jackson Adair - entry and detainer.
First United Loan Company v. Richard Adam Hillier - petition for judgment.
Liberty Finance, Inc. v. Rebecca Ann Sharp - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Carrie A. Keys v. Richard Ryan Harp.
Divorces
Sean M.T. Keener v. Kari L. Keener.
Paternity
Pamela Reed v. Robert Reed - child support.
Tamara V. Johnson-Hanna v. Darran M. Bird - child support.
In re the children of and Caitlin Chuculate v. Preston Parsons - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Fire Runs
Feb. 24
Lowrey FD: 2:25 p.m., wild land fire, East 690 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 2:39 p.m., MVA, North Highway 82.
Tahlequah FD: 5:28 p.m., outside fire, 639 Green Country Drive.
Feb. 25
Tahlequah FD: 8:11 a.m., MVA, North Grand Avenue and Highway 82.
Lowrey FD: 8:53 a.m, medical assist, East 670 Road.
Correction
In the Feb. 25 Daily Log, it said Pamela Reed v. Robert Reed under divorces. Pamela Reed v. Robert Reed is under paternity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.