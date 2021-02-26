Court Report
Warranty Deeds
WB3 Investments, LLC to Judy Lee Myers.
Todds J. Hoeltzel to Lori Lyn Taylor.
Harold L. Webb to James E. Webb.
Tony A. Lillard to Kong Yang.
Felonies
Jessica Rae Dallis - second-degree burglary.
Misha Lashalle Estes - second-degree burglary.
Frank James Bird - second-degree burglary and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Joe Lynn Duvall - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Misdemeanors
Shawn Michael Harr - operate vehicle with back of .08 or more.
Civils
Gary L. Crafton v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Jacob Manning v. Title travel trailer - issuance of title.
Divorces
Gina Vermillion v. Jack Vermillion.
Marriages
Alex Castillo, 25, Tahlequah, and Amy Lynn Nunez, 42, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Daliah Renee Dever - no driver’s license and taxes due state.
Frank Austin Miller - driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked.
Keith Mann Taylor - driving under revocation.
Jonathan Roy Philpott - driving under suspension and taxes due state.
Timothy Osburn - driving under suspension.
Levi Duke Harris - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Stephania K. Parker - taxes due state.
Adam Barclay Dennis - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Tammy S. Ritchie - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Robin D. Rinehart - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Luther Wayne Dallis - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Douglas Edward Watt - driving under suspension and speeding 1-10 companion to DUS AMT doubled.
Chelsea Lanae Laws - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Dalton James Moore - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Aimee Nicole Hood - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Noah Fyan Setser - no seat belt.
Amber Lee Jenee Rose - no seat belt.
Shirley Jean Jackson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Sarah Gale Neel - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Carrie Ann Keys - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Tess Ann Spencer - speeding 15 mph over.
Ace Grant McCarthy - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Michal Leon Harper - no seat belt.
William J. Brown III - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jim Mitchell Perry - speeding 1-10 mph over.
William Douglas Combs - driving under suspension.
Charles David Hagen - driving under revocation.
Daniel Ramon Helvy - unsafe lane change.
Brian David Davis - no driver’s license and no seat belt.
Katy Faith Arthur - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Regina Gayle Welch - no seat belt.
Barry Joe Neugin - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Morgan Brycklee Rae Morgan - speeding 15 mph over and expired registration.
Devel Antonio Hubbard - speeding 1-10 mph over.
James Robert Dowling - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Athena Chatzigiannidis - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Zachary Michael Sherrell - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Blaine Allen Villines - operate ATV on roadway and driving under revocation.
Cody Tyler Horlick - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Gene Neff - no seat belt and improper passing of stationary emergency vehicle.
Spencer Alexander Carlin - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Randy Wayne Dallis - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Allan G. Flores - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jeremy James Gregory - driving under suspension.
Robbie Delancey - no security verification and taxes due state.
Fire Runs
Feb. 25
Tahlequah FD: 12:30 p.m., MVA, South Park Hill Road and South Highway 62/82 Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 6:52 p.m., outside fire, 21776 S. Ginger Drive.
