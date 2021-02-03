Court Report
Warranty Deeds
David Ketcher to Dylan T. Sloate.
Ashley L. Echols to Pamela S. Jennings.
James Madison to Naveed Siddique.
Bobby Slover to 5 Warner Homes, LLC.
Kimberly Kupka-Coon to Coon Family Trust.
Donald W. Kupka to KD&DB, LLC.
Michele Clark to Sophia J. Sweeney.
Robert J. Waddle to Blue Sky Properties, LLC.
Farrah Kie Red Eagle to Billco Properties, LLC.
Rockmoor Developments, LLC to William B. Moore Family Trust.
Angela J. Baker to Ryleigh Barnhart.
Felonies
Tyler James Guthrie - joy ride.
Misdemeanors
Toni Antoinette Anno - malicious injury to property and public intoxication.
Flint Allen Wolf - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Lillian Martha Thompson - use drug paraphernalia and speeding 16-20 mph over.
Trae Allen Cordell - knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Civils
Citibank v. Steven D. Moore - indebtedness.
One Main Financial Group, LLC v. Regina Pickard - indebtedness.
One Main Financial Group, LLC v. Brent A. Pigeon - indebtedness.
James R. Klug v. In re the name change - name change.
Anthony Blake Mounce v. State of Oklahoma and the Department of Public Safety - driver's license appeal.
Small Claims
Select Management Group v. Jorge Modesto Jordan and Jessica Hignite - entry and detainer.
Wendy Morrison and Brackett/Morrison Group v. Hanging Rock Camp - petition for judgment.
Bell Finance v. Eric Avery - petition for judgment.
Bell Finance v. Leslie Matthews - petition for judgment.
Bell Finance v. Kimberly Quiroz - petition for judgment.
Cherokee Hills Apartments v. Brenda Ellis - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Jessica Bailey Hignit v. Jorge Modesto Jordan.
Divorces
Billy Joe Ward v. Jennifer Leigh Ward.
Kaylae Moss v. Joshua Wayne Moss.
Casey Riddick v. Ricky Riddick Jr.
Marriages
Joshua Matthew Phillips, 33, Tahlequah, and Kristy Ladawn Fletcher, 44, Tahlequah.
Robert Wayne Ratliff, 56, Hulbert, and Brenda Kay Spears, 54, Glenpool.
Fire Runs
Feb. 2
Tahlequah FD: 3:04 a.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
