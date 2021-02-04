Court Report
Warranty Deeds
David Ray Hill to David and Karen Hill Trust.
SAS Construction, LLC to Ashley L. Echols.
Rickey Leston to Rickey Leston.
Civils
Michael Curley v. State of Oklahoma-record expungement.
Small Claims
Sun Loan Company v. Jennifer Marie Anderson - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. William S. Rhoads - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. Freddie Wayne Guthrie - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. Chad Alan Dick - petition for judgment.
Fire Runs
Feb. 2
Lowrey FD: 4:29 p.m., grass fire, East 646 Road.
Feb. 3
Tahlequah FD: 12:41 a.m., structure fire/false alarm, 905 W. Fox St.
Death Notices
HAWKINS, Charles F., 78, Tahlequah, Housing Authority inspector. Died Jan. 26. No services planned. Green Country Funeral Home.
SCHULZ, William Leon, 83, Muskogee, retired truck driver. Died Jan. 31. Graveside service, Feb. 8, 10 a.m. Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Green Country Funeral Home.
