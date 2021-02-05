Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Troy Lee Walker to David W. Vidimos.
Barbara Turk to Van Le.
William A. Gregory to Gary D. Rust.
Nationstar Mortgage, LLC to Kelly Property Management, LLC.
Civils
Robert Mickel v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Check into Cash Tahlequah v. Alice Keener - petition for judgment.
Check into Cash Tahlequah v. Jacob Hayes - petition for judgment.
John D. Simmons v. Jim Daniel - petition for judgment.
Property Solutions Management v. Rachel Harton - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Marlee Freeman v. Lenise Vandover.
Divorces
Florinda Carol Ridge v. Brandon Mitchell Leib.
Fire Runs
Feb. 3
Tahlequah FD: 1:38 p.m., make entry, North Park Drive.
Feb. 4
Tahlequah FD: 2:05 a.m., EMS assist, 17437 S. 562 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 4:08 a.m., outside fire, Welling Road and 830 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:38 a.m., outside fire, 21918 S. 511 Road.
