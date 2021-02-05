Court Report
Warranty Deeds
William A. Gregory to Gary D. Rust.
Dale R. Fowlar to Dale R. Fowlar.
Ray Teague to Jessica Lynn Noline.
Kimberly Tyer to Hometown Rentals, LLC.
Felonies
Robert Lee Luellen - possession of stolen vehicle.
Sammy Joe Duvall - robbery with firearm.
Misdemeanors
Trevion James Evitt - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Civils
Bernard W. Jackson Jr. v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Mike Heist v. Maya Vann - entry and detainer.
Action Loan v. Cody David Long - petition for judgment.
Marriages
Kenneth Wayne Charles, 45, Hulbert, and Angel Mychelle Hubbard, 40, Hulbert.
Traffic Report
Molly Luiza Oxendine - no security verification.
John Paul Parkin - no security verification.
Barbara Regene Fleming - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Brock Mackenzie Lubbers - taxes due state.
Robert Wayne Studie - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Steffen Dane Clemmerson - speeding 15 mph over.
Lin Chen - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Micheal W. Todd - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Ekewaka Donald Adlawan - expired registration.
Stuart Lee Washington - no seat belt.
Alisha Tanille Drain - no seat belt.
Katie Lynn Jackson - speeding 15 mph over.
Rios Luis Hernandez - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Daniel P. Morgan - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Garrett Michael Dreadfulwater - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Angel Barr - no security verification.
Joby Tucson Northington - no seat belt.
Lyle Lamar McFarlane - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Benito Chavez-Aguado - speeding 11-14 mph over and no driver’s license.
Eric Donald Sisco - inattentive driving resulting in collision and driving under suspension.
Chloe Paige Fisher - driving under suspension.
Breanna R. Lessard - no seat belt.
Jaylene Renne Sutdie - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Lynn Edward Unger - no seat belt.
Alexys Jennifer-Lynn Cartwright - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Randall Lance Mehlhorn - driving under suspension.
Cynthia Fay Mandrell - no seat belt.
Johnny Paul Lutz - no seat belt.
Darren A. Brinker - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Cheyandrea Makayla French - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Grant Kyle Brown - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Cianna Nicole Long - speeding 15 mph over.
Gerry Wayne Jones - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kirk E. Boatright - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Michael Charles Parker - no seat belt and no security verification and no seat belt.
Seth Tyler Blossom - no seat belt.
Christopher Lee Orr - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Jack Clark Richardson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Joshua William Stroud - no seat belt.
Jacob Clayton Bark - no seat belt.
Brittny Anne Bell - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Alydia Dawn Fontenot - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Regnald Dewayne Williams - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Josef Ray Conrad Drywater - no seat belt.
Ruthie M. Short - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Melissa An Hamby - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Anna Leigh Craig - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Hector Sarabia - passing in no passing zone and driving under suspension.
Ethan Wayne Charles - driving under suspension.
Fire Runs
Feb. 4
Tahlequah FD: 2:45 p.m., CO2 alarm, 261 Crestwood Drive.
Death Notices
ROSE (WESTMORELAND), Janet Leola, 67, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died Feb. 2. Visitation, Feb. 6, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, Feb. 8, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Westmoreland Rose Cemetery.
