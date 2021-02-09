Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Stella Nelson to Stella Nelson.
Dale K. Nelson to James Russell Nelson.
Gregory Strout to John C. Cresswell.
Protestant Episcopal Church Fount. of Docese to Josh Killer.
William D. Jones to Kaleb Smith.
Arthur James Lewis to Angela Yang.
Felonies
Brandi Lynn Yanez - possession of stolen vehicle.
Aaron Owl - assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Christopher Andrew Loveall - unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tiffany Jones - larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle.
Misdemeanors
Rosa Marie Sidebottom - larceny of merchandise from a retailer and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Stephen Ray Davis - resisting an officer.
Noah Franklin Cox Jr. - domestic abuse - assault and battery and disrupt/prevent/interrupt/emergency telephone call.
Jordan Scott Hart - assault and battery.
Trae Allen Cordell - unauthorized use of credit card.
Jamie Ray Yandell - dumping trash on public/private property.
John Franklin Grogan - unauthorized use of credit card.
Devan Hampton-Mouse - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Kailen Lashae Wackerly - public intoxication.
Kelly Harding Ridenhour - possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and taxes due state.
Dustin Wareagle Duvall - leaving scene of accident involving damage.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Joshua David Martin - breach of contract.
Midland Credit Management, Inc v. Tammie L. Woodward - indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management, Inc v. Hannah Morris - indebtedness.
Jack Ralph Gibson v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Redsun Enterprise v. Lluvia Elingio - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Destiny Denise Grass and A.G.R. V. Jessie Dale Rogers.
Divorces
Hortencia Gonzalez v. Sergio Gonzales.
Joanna Lohr v. Adam Lohr.
Karen Culwell v. James Walter Culwell IV.
Marriages
Nicholas Ty Robinson, 19, Fort Gibson, and Alexis Gabrielle Dowling, 18, Fort Gibson.
Traffic Report
Devaughn Clark - driving under suspension.
Christy Faye Maher - driving under suspension.
Jessica N. Leverino - taxes due state.
Alana Lafaye Morton - no seat belt.
Larry Earl Matlock - no seat belt.
Chloe McKenzie Duck - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Demi Rae Casey - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jacqueline Kay Shade - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Veronica Ashley Wilson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Pedro Martinez - no driver's license.
Roy Eugene Langston II - speeding 15 mph over.
Ryan Douglas Stratton - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Connor Austin Schapp - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Crystal Dawn Hamby - no seat belt.
Angelina Marie Dayton - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Ginger Dawn Coverdell - no seat belt.
Jason Daniel Carter - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kelli Cheyenne Matlock - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Chandra Diane Warren - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Bobbie R. Davis - no seat belt.
April Nachol Baysinger - no seat belt.
David Earl Murray - no seat belt.
Teresa Kaye Murray - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kameron Bailey Eaton - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Seth Taylor Coon - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Selena Liauna Stark - failure to stop at red light.
Christopher Allen Davis - speeding 15 mph over.
Caroline Ann Harkins - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Larry Dewayne Caviness - speeding 15 mph over.
Danelle Erica Johnson - no security verification.
Austin Lee Guy - speeding 26-30 mph over and no seat belt.
Ashlyn Guinn - speeding 36-40 mph over, no seat belt.
Christa Michelle Mankin - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Manuel C. Lopez-Chavez - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Corey Williams McCarty - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Jessica D. Austin - speeding 1-10 mph over and no driver's license.
Sidney Jade Logan - following too closely and no security verification.
Cloey Breann Stevenson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Bryan Wayne Poppino - no seat belt.
Fire Runs
Feb. 6
Tahlequah FD: 12:16 a.m., gas leak, 19023 E. 802 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 12:31 a.m., outside fire, 315 S. Moccasin Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 12:32 a.m., MVA, East Downing Street and Cedar Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 5:15 p.m, structure fire, 2141 W. Choctaw Street.
Tahlequah FD: 7:30 p.m., public assist, 510 E. Shawnee St.
Tahlequah FD; 7:30 p.m., gas odor, 707 E. Boone St.
Feb. 8
Tahlequah FD: 10:43 a.m., 503 W. Allen Road.
Death Notices
MCLEMORE, Matthew Eric "Motsie," 32, Tahlequah. Died Feb. 7. Wake service, Feb. 9, 6 p.m., Motsie's home. Funeral service, Feb. 10, 1 p.m., Motsie's home in Briggs. Burial at Cedar Tree Cemetery.
