Court Report
Warranty Deeds
J. Kent Rountree Revocable Trust to Kara Rountree Trust.
Gary Kent Jones to Warren C. Graham.
William & Beverly Stenberg 1992 Trust to Karen S. Meints.
Brenda Spears to Cynthia Miller.
Keith Bowlin to Zelon J. Walton.
Irene Enlow to Randy A. Hale.
Michael Joe Lewis to Alan H. Brown.
Bank of Cherokee County to Moua Yang.
Brandon Robertson to Mai Chee Vang.
Felonies
Delena Clayton - first-degree burglary and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Misdemeanors
Joshua Daniel Harjo - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol, driving under suspension, and careless driving.
Johnnie F. Daniel - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Alden Cole Terrell - possession of controlled dangerous substance and no security verification.
Marvin Andrew McMurtry - actual physical control.
Ronald Wayne Jordan - actual physical control and transporting open container.
Civils
Capital One Bank v. Ashton Lenae Fuson - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Lakin Cheyenne Butler - indebtedness.
Protective Orders
Jimmi L. Buckhorn v. Nathan Dean Gonzalis.
Katelyn Nicole Watson v. Luis Carlos Torres.
Amber Risto v. Dave Olvera.
Divorces
Ethel Pollard v. Patrick Pointer.
Fire Runs
March 9
Lowrey FD: 1:25 a.m., outside fire, East 626 Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.