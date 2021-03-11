Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Linda Sue Kelley to Thomas E. Jackson.
Cody Del Dorr to Donald A. Richie.
Emily Phipps to Roger Hawley, LCC.
Steven W. Delia to Robert L. Mendenhall.
Misdemeanors
Destiny Jones - failure to compel child to attend school.
Robbie Delancey - failure to comply with compulsory education law.
Pamela Sue Hulcher - failure to comply with compulsory education law.
Civils
William Whitney v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Bobby Cain v. Krystal Dance - entry and detainer.
Scholars Inn v. Vijay Miller - entry and detainer.
Scholars Inn v. Cielo McClain and Nicholas Eze Paul - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Cilla Hicks v. Lea O'Dell.
Angel Duvall v. Sammy Joe Duvall.
Divorces
Sunny Rae Mouse v. Tommy Doyle Smith Jr.
Paternity
Katelyn Nicole Watson v. Luis Torres - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Carl Crease v. Samantha Stoner - paternity.
Fire Runs
March 8
Tahlequah FD: 1:48 p.m., gas leak, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Tahlequah FD: 3:23 p.m., MVC, Highway 82 and Grandview Road.
Tahlequah FD: 4:11 p.m., outside fire, South Cary Lane and E. 770 Road.
March 9
Tahlequah FD: 4:57 a.m., outside fire, South 530 Road and East Willis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 12:07 p.m., outside fire, 21933 E. Horseshoe Bend Road.
Tahlequah FD: 4:25 p.m., outside fire, South 530 Road and East Willis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 5:18 p.m., alarm, 609 N. Grand Ave.
