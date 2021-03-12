Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Sean Poe to Brent Allen Johnson.
Norton Family Trust to Charles Edwin Foster.
Steve Graham to Steve Graham.
First Selected Property Investment, LLC to Cindy Xiong Herr.
Civils
Discover Bank v. David A. Ritchie - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Ronda Jean Teague - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Red River Credit v. Keely Boston - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. Donna Lee Rendon - petition for judgment.
Rose Furniture v. Gabriel S. Gonzalez and Catelynn Bradley - small claims.
Billy Jo Foreman v. Rick Dye - small claims.
First United Loan Company v. Mary Ellen Marlene Davis and Silas Roley Davis Jr. - petition for judgment.
First United Loan Company v. Lewis Adam Adair and Kari Ortiz - petition for judgment.
First United Loan Company v. Danielle Vildosola - petition for judgment.
Liberty Finance, Inc v. Cody Leon Swift - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Keith Bailey v. Laurie June Wecker.
Fire Runs
March 10
Lowrey FD: 1:26 p.m., grass/brush fire, East 615 Road.
