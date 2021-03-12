Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Kent Christy Barnes to Kent Christy Barnes.
Larue F. Logue to Craig Halstead.
Larue F. Logue to Logue Family Revocable Trust.
M. David Bryant to M. David Bryant.
Johnny L. Burnell to Johnny L. Burnell.
Felonies
Paul Dean Guinn - grand larceny.
Patricia J. Tillison - trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of firearm after felony conviction.
Karen Sue Lentz-Eisenmenger - driving while under the influence of drugs, attempting to elude, and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Misdemeanors
Race Alexander Hall - obstructing an officer.
Protective Orders
Georgia Jane Sparks v. Jared Wayne Sparks.
Marriages
Micco Allen Broaddrick, 29, Tahlequah, and Ashley Faye Spencer, 23, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Blake Harland Coburn - no seat belt.
Angela Marie Reed - driving under suspension and no security verification.
Debra Ann Shepherd - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Cayden Christopher Long - no seat belt.
Roger D. Cunningham - no seat belt.
Kylee Lynne Gower - driving left of center in marked zone, speeding 26-30 mph over, and no seat belt.
Richard Wayne Ryan - no seat belt and speeding 21-25 mph over.
Richard Lee Smith - no seat belt.
James Richard Gribben - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Zachary Lee Swick - no seat belt.
Logan William Sauceda - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jami Dawn Jobe - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Sammy Russell Jordan - no seat belt.
Jonathan David Griggs - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Lakelyn Makalie Shamblin - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Andrew Dansby Carr - taxes due state.
Gary Zalete McWilliams - no seat belt.
Eric Uriel Villaneueva-Gomez - material improperly placed on vehicle windows and driving under suspension.
Tara Suzanne Wyse - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Marjorie Ronnette Wood - no seat belt.
Aaron Chebon Camp - defective/improper tires.
Allison Lynn Smith - taxes due state.
Anthony R. Stoltzfus - failure to register used vehicle within 30 days.
Brian Douglas Russell - failure to stop at stop sign.
Eric Harrison - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Joanna L. Pardee-Walkingstick - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Courtney Breann Wacoche - speeding 1-10 mph over.
David Vincent Dalafave - driving under suspension.
Solomon Alieu Kamara - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Darian Nicole Sharp - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Brandon Michael Garner - failure to stop at red light.
Vida Ann Berry - no seat belt.
William Aaron Jumper - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Michael O'Dell Mulvey - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Justin M. Sugar - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Bill Monroe Brown - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Arely Bernon Villedas - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Ethan Daniel Monholland - no seat belt.
Allenson Matthew Johnson - no seat belt.
Brian Edwin Bowden - no seat belt.
Trenton Douglas Pressley - no seat belt.
Ricky Lane Doherty - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kelsey Leen Miller - no seat belt.
Luz Elena Guerra - no seat belt.
Paul Anthony Ummerteskee - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Tycilla Renee Ramsey - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Sarah Marguerite Wright - no seat belt and no security verification.
Stephanie Lisko - no seat belt.
Tammy Lynn Gregoire - no seat belt.
Kelton Lee Randolph - expired registration.
Marcus Lamont Akins - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Carl Joe Rossignol - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 companion to driving under suspension.
Jon Eric Rollins - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Dwayne Neil Taulbee - no seat belt.
Fire Runs
March 10
Tahlequah FD: 2:54 p.m., EMS assist, 108 Tommy Lane.
March 11
Tahlequah FD: 11:39 a.m., bomb threat, 213 W. Delaware St.
Tahlequah FD: 11:47 a.m., MVA, Highway 10 and Highway 51.
March 12
Tahlequah FD: 10:04 a.m., gas leak, 1223 W. Keetoowah St.
