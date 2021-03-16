Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Eddie L. Edwards to TKI Development, LLC.

Jason Paul Blackburn to Dradley W. Davenport.

Victoria L. Sissom to Victoria L. Sissom.

Clifford Underwood to Craig A. Myers.

Secretary of Housing and Development to WB3 Investment, LLC.

Misdemeanors

Ricky Dewayne Deckard - possess deliver, sell, or manufacture drug paraphernalia, possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, and no seat belt.

David Dwayne Phelps - driving while under the influence of drugs, driving under suspension, possession of controlled dangerous substance, no security verification, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and no seat belt.

Civils

Barry S. Buttery v. Title to boat - issuance of title.

William Chester v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

William Kelly v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Twisted X Excavation, LLC v. Joe Corkerin - declaratory judgment.

Bill John Baker and Susan E. Baker v. Robert D. Sturm and Rebecca Ann Sturm - quiet title.

Protective Orders

Summer Dawn Runion v. Zachery Allen LeForce.

Marriages

Jacob Austin Manning, 21, Del City, and Makayla Lynn Wilson, 18, Del City.

George Thomas Scott, 56, Bunch, and Donna Marie Wilson, 53, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

March 3

Tahlequah FD: 5:13 p.m., EMS assist, 1400 E. Downing St.

Tahlequah FD: 10:13 p.m., outside fire, 530 Road and Willis Road.

March 14

Tahlequah FD: 3:02 p.m., MVC, 1720 S. Muskogee Ave.

March 15

Tahlequah FD: 5:26 a.m., MVA, 4048 Highland Drive.

