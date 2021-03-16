Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Eddie L. Edwards to TKI Development, LLC.
Jason Paul Blackburn to Dradley W. Davenport.
Victoria L. Sissom to Victoria L. Sissom.
Clifford Underwood to Craig A. Myers.
Secretary of Housing and Development to WB3 Investment, LLC.
Misdemeanors
Ricky Dewayne Deckard - possess deliver, sell, or manufacture drug paraphernalia, possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, and no seat belt.
David Dwayne Phelps - driving while under the influence of drugs, driving under suspension, possession of controlled dangerous substance, no security verification, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and no seat belt.
Civils
Barry S. Buttery v. Title to boat - issuance of title.
William Chester v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
William Kelly v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Twisted X Excavation, LLC v. Joe Corkerin - declaratory judgment.
Bill John Baker and Susan E. Baker v. Robert D. Sturm and Rebecca Ann Sturm - quiet title.
Protective Orders
Summer Dawn Runion v. Zachery Allen LeForce.
Marriages
Jacob Austin Manning, 21, Del City, and Makayla Lynn Wilson, 18, Del City.
George Thomas Scott, 56, Bunch, and Donna Marie Wilson, 53, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
March 3
Tahlequah FD: 5:13 p.m., EMS assist, 1400 E. Downing St.
Tahlequah FD: 10:13 p.m., outside fire, 530 Road and Willis Road.
March 14
Tahlequah FD: 3:02 p.m., MVC, 1720 S. Muskogee Ave.
March 15
Tahlequah FD: 5:26 a.m., MVA, 4048 Highland Drive.
