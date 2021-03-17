Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Mostly cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. High 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.