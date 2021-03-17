Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jesse G. Miller to Christian R. Abels.
Batey Family Revocable Trust to Christian R. Abels.
Ian W. Richardson to Kimberly Jo Dry.
Charles Moore to Girard Investments, LLC.
Everlast Custom Homes, LLC to Trey A. Scarsdale.
Dalton Lee Bigbee to Sara J. Barnett Nsakashalo.
Stacy L. Leeds to Leeds Living Trust.
James A. Derstler to William Matthew Horton.
Joseph Earl Morrison to Kennis Mann.
Jacob E. Richardson to Debara Kraemer Crowell.
Irene S. Strout to Loyal Plumb.
Bobby Slover to Keith L. Blansett.
Felonies
Breanna Lynn Bayless - embezzlement of rented property.
Misdemeanors
Kenneth Dale Vann - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Gabriel Blake Johnson - knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Jerrad Earl Tackett - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Diana Brancaccio - failure to compel child to attend school.
James Von Hallford - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Paisley Autumn Passman - molesting a motor vehicle.
Debbie Lynn Whitmire - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/ false pretense.
Haden Ray Webster - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/ false pretense.
Terry Bruner - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Janet M. Mendoza - failure to compel child to attend school.
Sierra Jade Watson - failure to compel child to attend school.
Marsha Proctor - failure to compel child to attend school.
Sheila W. Fitts - failure to compel child to attend school.
Civils
NCB Management Services v. Tara Lynn Landaverde - indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Violet E. Wyers - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. James McVey - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Amy Tiger - breach of contract.
Capital One Bank v. Terry A. Garrett - indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management, Inc v. Stephanie A. Verbos - indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management, Inc v. Thomas Howard Monroe - indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management, Inc v. Thomas Bear - indebtedness.
Jeffrey C. Ballew and Jack L. Ballew v. Billye L. Ballew - quiet title.
Small Claims
Liberty Finance, Inc v. Johnson David Kuhns - petition for judgment.
Darecca Jensen v. Pamela Kay Eastman - petition for judgment.
Mary Gage v. Elisa Vann - entry and detainer.
Lois Choate v. Vera Blackburn - entry and detainer.
Property Solutions Management v. Leiloni Blake Smith - entry and detainer.
Property Solutions Management v. Susan Howell - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Kelsey Morgan v. Justin Colby Morgan.
Kimberly S. Butler v. Donna Jo Pate.
Marriages
Jorge Fuentes, 42, Stilwell, and Sara Martina Pritchett, 27, Stilwell.
Fire Runs
March 15
Tahlequah FD: 3:43 p.m., service call, 324 S. West Ave.
March 16
Tahlequah FD: 10:21 a.m., smoke investigation, Redbud Lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.