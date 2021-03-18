Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Michael P. Haynes to Henley Ridge, LLC.

Delores Green Carter to Justin Copeland.

Rocky Ray Spencer to Rocky Ray Spencer Jr.

Susan Patrick to Scott M. Scenter.

Hayden Sharp to Whitney R. Arbaugh.

Dustin R. Beck to David Settle.

Misdemeanors

Robie Garlin Girdner - domestic abuse - assault and battery and obstructing an officer.

Stephen Ray Matthews - driving under the influence by a person under 21, carrying firearm while under the influence, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stephen Wayne Wiley - public intoxication.

Small Claims

Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Stefani Landress - entry and detainer.

Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Robin Sampson - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Olivia Mackenzie v. Ruben Gonzalez Torres.

Divorces

Jerad William Milligan v. Andrea Paige Milligan.

Paternity

Brent Earhart v. Keyla Mae Rose - paternity.

Marriages

Larry Gene Barbaree Jr., 36, Tahlequah, and Miranda Nicole Cook, 29, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

March 16

Tahlequah FD: 12:14 p.m., outside fire/control burn, 16111 Spears Road.

