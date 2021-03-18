Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Michael P. Haynes to Henley Ridge, LLC.
Delores Green Carter to Justin Copeland.
Rocky Ray Spencer to Rocky Ray Spencer Jr.
Susan Patrick to Scott M. Scenter.
Hayden Sharp to Whitney R. Arbaugh.
Dustin R. Beck to David Settle.
Misdemeanors
Robie Garlin Girdner - domestic abuse - assault and battery and obstructing an officer.
Stephen Ray Matthews - driving under the influence by a person under 21, carrying firearm while under the influence, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stephen Wayne Wiley - public intoxication.
Small Claims
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Stefani Landress - entry and detainer.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Robin Sampson - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Olivia Mackenzie v. Ruben Gonzalez Torres.
Divorces
Jerad William Milligan v. Andrea Paige Milligan.
Paternity
Brent Earhart v. Keyla Mae Rose - paternity.
Marriages
Larry Gene Barbaree Jr., 36, Tahlequah, and Miranda Nicole Cook, 29, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
March 16
Tahlequah FD: 12:14 p.m., outside fire/control burn, 16111 Spears Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.