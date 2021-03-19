Court Report
Warranty Deeds
J-Bar-B Ranch, LLC to C.D. Jones.
Deborah Helsley to Bentz C. Helm.
Celesta Turner to Bentz Helm.
Sigmond Chabrowski to Jaramie Wilson.
Enrique Sierra to Manuela Louisa Santana.
Jonathan D. Seay to Joseph Michael Wyers.
Terry E. Osburn to Bluebirds Resorts, LLC.
James D. Kinkead to Taber, Inc.
Harrison Jones to Karla Smith-Russell.
Bamberger Land Trust to Jeffery Lynn Cassil.
Aaron S. Peloquin to Judit Hense.
Felonies
Janie Beth William - trafficking in illegal drugs and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
John Kevin Taylor - felony eluding, unauthorized use of a vehicle, resisting an officer, and no driver's license.
Civils
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Joshua Smith - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Deborah Vandegrift - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Lisa Sawney - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Sharon Ryan - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Juana Rodriguez-Garcia - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Joey Ritter - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Shawn Michael Parker - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Dawn Elliott - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Crystal Aboytes - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Christy L. Young - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Patsy Winkler - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Debbie Williamson - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Fred Williams - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Michelle Elaine Walls - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Elsa Villareal - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Kevin Vann - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Kimberly Diane Steeley - indebtedness.
Arvest Bank v. Lela McGee and Arnold McGee - breach of contract.
Arvest Bank v. Dena K. Herrlein - breach of contract.
Richard Warner and Bonnie Warner v. David Daniel and United States Automobile Association - judgment.
Wells Fargo Bank v. Mitchell Nicola Dean, spouse if any, of, and John Doe - foreclosure.
Divorces
Samantha Organista Cagal v. Jose Organista Cagal.
Tax Liens
State of Oklahoma/Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Nicole Kuhns and Kyle Kuhns - tax warrant.
Fire Runs
March 17
Tahlequah FD: 8:45 p.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
March 18
Tahlequah FD: 11:32 a.m. MVA, South Highway 82.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.