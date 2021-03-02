Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Carlton G. Clark to Florence L. Myers.
Robert L. Owens to Robert L. Owens.
Allen W. Coldwell to Gabriel Coldwell.
Kenneth W. Harp to Chris Haws.
Jamie K. Owens to Edward Horton.
Rose Marie Kelley to Black Diamond Services, Inc.
Civils
TD Bank U.S.A. V. Michelle McCoy - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Cherrl Bosh - indebtedness.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society v. Brandon C. Parker - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Devin Taylor Ashing - indebtedness.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society v. Kylar Cruz Welch - indebtedness.
In the matter of v. Emma Arlese Gardner - name change.
21st Mortgage Corporation v. Melissa Smith - replevin.
Protective Orders
Priscillia Provencio v. Edgar Gamino.
Traffic Report
Tyler Lee Harper - taxes due state.
Amy Lynn Nunez - taxes due state.
Stacey Anne Barnett - no seat belt and driving under suspension.
Brent Wayne Kellogg - material improperly placed on vehicle windows, driving under suspension, and failure to stop at stop sign.
Lana Walters - driving left of center in marked zone.
Skotty Camp - speeding 1-10 mph over and no seat belt.
Sonny Wayne Coiner - driving under revocation and no security verification.
Vickey Lynne Hodge - no seat belt.
Rachel Elizabeth Brown - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Amy Elizabeth Darnell - no seat belt.
Daniel Elkins - no driver's license and no seat belt.
Aaron Brandon Deaver - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Cynthia Marie Blevins - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Tyler Jerrin Purkey - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Danielle Nicole Swanson - no seat belt.
Kylar Cruz Welch - no seat belt.
Monika Louise Mann - failure to yield from stop sign.
Justin Wayne Richard - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jitendra Kumar Tewari - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jesus Alberto Mosqueda - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Micah Robert Conrad Downing - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Stacy Lynn Myer - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Michael Charles Smith - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Dareus Markeith McCraw - failure to stop at red light and no driver's license.
John Ross Winn - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Gabriel Blake Johnson - speeding 21-25 mph over and no driver's license.
Samantha M. Nodine - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Jackie Lynn Eagle - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Daynarah Lynne Crow - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Wyley Aron Henson - speeding 15 mph over.
Emily Sue Raigoza - no seat belt and speeding 11-14 mph over.
Justin Michael Keith Harvey - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Fire Runs
Feb. 26
Tahlequah FD: 9:35 p.m., MVC, North Highway 82.
Feb. 27
Tahlequah FD: 10:20 p.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Feb. 28
Tahlequah FD: 3:24 p.m., gas leak, 21355 Stick Ross Mountain Road.
Tahlequah FD: 4:03 p.m., MVA, Mimosa Lane and South Highway 62/82 Bypass.
March 1
Tahlequah FD: 8:34 a.m., alarm, 901 Seminary Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.