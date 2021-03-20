Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Terry Dale Sherman Jr. to Jack L. Pardue.
Ronald J. Keeling to Holly L. Keeling.
Leslee W. Maust to Chad M. Clancy.
Larry Dotson to Tory Dotson
Melissa Earl to Raymond McGee III.
Robert L. Patrick III. To Danny J. Torrence.
Felonies
Cody Bear Cooksey - trafficking in illegal drugs.
James Brandon Schutkesting - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Krystle Osburn - trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Evan Swafford - prisoner placing body fluid on government employee, domestic abuse - assault and battery, and battery.
James Andrew Barnes - trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of a firearm after felony conviction.
Misdemeanors
Sabrina Rose Self - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Cody Leon Spencer - public intoxication.
Civils
Delores D. Miller v. James Edgar Young, Jesse Floreal Barton, Arthur R. Barton, Douglas W. Barton, Judith Dearinger, Troy Webster Bowline, and Roy Lee Bowline - quiet title.
Leah Michelle Dewitte v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Protective Orders
Danon Williams v. Tameya Nicole Fields.
Traffic Report
Michael Raymond Page - no security verification.
Bryan G. Jennings - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Maggie Alyssa McClain - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Cheyenne Leshay Haner - no seat belt.
Austin Lee Guy - no seat belt.
Colby Wayne Poteet - no seat belt and expired registration.
Saul Medina-Chavez - no seat belt.
Paisley Autumn Passman - failure to stop at red light.
Christopher Nelson Woodard - taxes due state.
April Dawn Oosahwe - driving under suspension, no security verification, and expired registration.
Floyd Dale Degase - no seat belt.
Lisa M. Clagg - failure to register vehicle within 30 days.
Marta Michelle Martin - no seat belt.
Laura L. Palone - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kendall Lee Bridges - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Charles M. Young - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Yuepeng Vang - speeding 1-10 mph over and no driver's license.
Ariane Elizabeth Molloy - speeding 1-10 mp over.
Kody Glynn Wilson - no security verification.
Steven Todd Perkins - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Cleo Daniels - speeding 15 mph over.
Blair Jean Blackman - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Jason Paul Graves - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Cayden Andrew Cockle - no seat belt and speeding 11-14 mph over.
Kaila Brooke Cochran - speeding 15 mph over.
Anthony Carl Wilson - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Christopher Alan Brown - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Keith Douglas Cheesman - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Shana Marie Sundown - speeding 1-10 mph over.
David C. Coffman - driving under suspension and no security verification.
Jack Crawford III - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Rachel Nicole Merchant - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Matthew Randell Munoz - expired registration.
Tonya Emilee Cruz - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Joshua Thomas Lindholm - taxes due state.
Christopher Haven Holmes - speed not reasonable and proper.
Ethan Wayne Charles - no seat belt and open container alcohol.
James Angelo Morreale - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Mary Lee Maxson - improper turnabout.
Chad Allen Cobb - taxes due state.
William Eugene Sprague - no seat belt.
Stanley Mark Anthony Angle - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Marti Gail Baker - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Bailie Dawn Studie - no seat belt and speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jim Mitchell Perry - impeding the normal flow of traffic.
Claudia Elizabeth Taylor - no seat belt, speeding 11-14 mph over, driving under revocation, no security verification, and expired registration.
Virgle Kristopher Shipp - driving under suspension, speeding 11-14 mph over, and no seat belt.
Lisa Michelle Pate - no seat belt and allow unauthorized person to drive.
Albert Wayne Duncan - no seat belt, driving under revocation, no security verification, and open container alcohol.
Christopher Avery Mahaney - no seat belt.
Justin William Andrew Brooks - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Ronald Wayne Anderson - no seat belt.
Franklin Dewayne Ross - driving under revocation, no security verification, and affixing improper license plate to vehicle.
Carl Neil Patterson - no seat belt.
Victor Marcos Kennedy - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Karl William Hulcher - no seat belt.
Chassie Jenna - no seat belt.
Megan Nicole Green - no seat belt.
Jason Alan Hall - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Heather Whitney Ousley - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Anthony Frederick Schultz - speeding 15 mph over.
Felicia Yvonne Brooks - speeding 1-10 mph over and no seat belt.
Loretta McNac - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Elaine Denese Miller - no seat belt.
Ronald Albert Hale - no seat belt.
Aaron David Roberts - no seat belt and driving under suspension.
Jeffery Mark Morgan - no driver's license, expired registration, and no security.
Kimberly S. Prag-Ryals - taxes due state.
Skyler Dewayne Pendergraft - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Edwin Smith Michael - driving under revocation, no seat belt, no security verification, open container alcohol, failure to register vehicle within 30 days, and affixing improper license plate to vehicle.
Christopher R. Lyons - open container alcohol and no seat belt.
Amanda Renee Wheeler - no seat belt.
Michael E. Goodard - no driver's license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.