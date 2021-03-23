Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Glenn S. Foster to Keith A. Ward.

Glenn S. Harris to Quail Pointe, LLC.

Holderworth Leasing, LLC to Martin Moeckel.

JTSB Investments, LLC to United Keetoowah Band.

Jeffrey H. Tackett to Holderworth Leasing, LLC.

Nicholaus Butler to Candice N. Doan.

Lois Leach to Thae Yang.

C.H. Parker to Singularity Properties, LLC.

Felonies

Trae Allen Cordell - possession of stolen vehicle, driving under suspension, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cleo S. Gomez-Rodriguez - possession of stolen vehicle and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Misdemeanors

Jeffery Daniel Horn - public intoxication.

Michael Lee Webb - public intoxication.

Jason Allen Horn - public intoxication.

Jonathan Michael Scott - petit larceny.

David C. Coffman - possess, deliver, sell, or manufacture drug paraphernalia, possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, driving under revocation, no security verification, and taxes due state.

Sabrina Rose Self - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance.

Victoria Sue Pike - use drug paraphernalia.

Shawn Eric McClendon - use drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.

Civils

Conn Appliances, Inc. v. Shane Savage - indebtedness.

Small Claims

Red River Credit v. Julie Kay Johnson - small claims.

Divorces

Karen Ann Thompson v. Steven Justin Thompson.

Megan Nichole Williamson v. Cameron Karl Williamson.

Marriages

Austin Ray Gillam, 19, Westville, and Bailey Dawn Parris, 19, Westville.

Kenneth Michael Kile, 24, Hulbert, and Shyanne Nicole Avery, 24, Hulbert.

Tommy D. Anderson, 53, Hulbert, and Connie Arlene Anderson, 56, Hulbert.

Fire Runs

March 19

Tahlequah FD: 1:47 p.m., outside fire, West 788 Road and 480 Road.

Tahlequah FD: 8:02 p.m., smoke investigation, Park Hill Road and 803 Road.

March 20

Tahlequah FD: 4:31 a.m., alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.

Tahlequah FD: 5:34 a.m., dumpster fire, South Park Hill Road and Fourth Street.

Tahlequah FD: 10:20 a.m., structure fire, 137 S. Bluff Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 1:42 a.m., outside fire, 14425 W. 735 Road.

Lowrey FD: 1:52 p.m., grass fire, Highway 82A.

Lowrey FD: 4:46 p.m., grass fire, East 615 Road.

Tahlequah FD: 7:33 p.m., alarm, 2142 Mahaney Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 7:45 p.m., outside fire, West 745 Road and North Spears Road.

March 21

Tahlequah FD: 8:24 a.m., MVA, North Cedar Avenue and Allen Road.

Tahlequah FD: 8:49 p.m., explosion, Janet Street and North Cedar Avenue.

March 22

Tahlequah FD: 12:35 a.m., alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.

Tahlequah FD: 7:50 a.m., MVA, East Allen Road and North Cedar Avenue.

Tahlequah FD: 8:08 a.m., outside fire/controlled burn, Shady Grove Road and Highway 51.

Death Notices

HOOPER, Douglas D., 59, Tahlequah, construction worker. Died March 18. Visitation, March 24, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.

