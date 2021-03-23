Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Glenn S. Foster to Keith A. Ward.
Glenn S. Harris to Quail Pointe, LLC.
Holderworth Leasing, LLC to Martin Moeckel.
JTSB Investments, LLC to United Keetoowah Band.
Jeffrey H. Tackett to Holderworth Leasing, LLC.
Nicholaus Butler to Candice N. Doan.
Lois Leach to Thae Yang.
C.H. Parker to Singularity Properties, LLC.
Felonies
Trae Allen Cordell - possession of stolen vehicle, driving under suspension, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cleo S. Gomez-Rodriguez - possession of stolen vehicle and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Misdemeanors
Jeffery Daniel Horn - public intoxication.
Michael Lee Webb - public intoxication.
Jason Allen Horn - public intoxication.
Jonathan Michael Scott - petit larceny.
David C. Coffman - possess, deliver, sell, or manufacture drug paraphernalia, possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, driving under revocation, no security verification, and taxes due state.
Sabrina Rose Self - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Victoria Sue Pike - use drug paraphernalia.
Shawn Eric McClendon - use drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.
Civils
Conn Appliances, Inc. v. Shane Savage - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Red River Credit v. Julie Kay Johnson - small claims.
Divorces
Karen Ann Thompson v. Steven Justin Thompson.
Megan Nichole Williamson v. Cameron Karl Williamson.
Marriages
Austin Ray Gillam, 19, Westville, and Bailey Dawn Parris, 19, Westville.
Kenneth Michael Kile, 24, Hulbert, and Shyanne Nicole Avery, 24, Hulbert.
Tommy D. Anderson, 53, Hulbert, and Connie Arlene Anderson, 56, Hulbert.
Fire Runs
March 19
Tahlequah FD: 1:47 p.m., outside fire, West 788 Road and 480 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:02 p.m., smoke investigation, Park Hill Road and 803 Road.
March 20
Tahlequah FD: 4:31 a.m., alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.
Tahlequah FD: 5:34 a.m., dumpster fire, South Park Hill Road and Fourth Street.
Tahlequah FD: 10:20 a.m., structure fire, 137 S. Bluff Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 1:42 a.m., outside fire, 14425 W. 735 Road.
Lowrey FD: 1:52 p.m., grass fire, Highway 82A.
Lowrey FD: 4:46 p.m., grass fire, East 615 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:33 p.m., alarm, 2142 Mahaney Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:45 p.m., outside fire, West 745 Road and North Spears Road.
March 21
Tahlequah FD: 8:24 a.m., MVA, North Cedar Avenue and Allen Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:49 p.m., explosion, Janet Street and North Cedar Avenue.
March 22
Tahlequah FD: 12:35 a.m., alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.
Tahlequah FD: 7:50 a.m., MVA, East Allen Road and North Cedar Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 8:08 a.m., outside fire/controlled burn, Shady Grove Road and Highway 51.
Death Notices
HOOPER, Douglas D., 59, Tahlequah, construction worker. Died March 18. Visitation, March 24, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
