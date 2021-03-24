Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Cynthia L. Wade to Elite 360 Real Estate Solutions, LLC.

Joshua Legrande Sears to Steve Maxwell.

Thomas Coy Young to Colin K. McInnes.

Felonies

Samuel Allen Dreadfulwater - trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deanna Tippey - third-degree arson and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Terrol Wayne Corley - assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of firearm after felony conviction.

Misdemeanors

Shawn Eric McClendon - use drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.

Ashley Lanett Johnson - possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Kalia Leann Spears - public intoxication.

Rhett Welch - public intoxication.

Civils

Tanisha Wikel v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Roger Hammond v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Small Claims

Darlene Poppino and Wayne Poppino v. Pamela Poppino - entry and detainer.

Jimmy D. Davis v. Andrew Orange - entry and detainer.

First United Loan Company v. Kevin Duane Botts - petition for judgment.

Protective Orders

Cynthia Mejia v. Nicholaus Alexander Holland.

Divorces

Breck Stephens v. Mathew Stephens.

Paternity

Joshua Justice v. Brittany Ellis Davis - paternity with child support and/or custody.

