Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Cynthia L. Wade to Elite 360 Real Estate Solutions, LLC.
Joshua Legrande Sears to Steve Maxwell.
Thomas Coy Young to Colin K. McInnes.
Felonies
Samuel Allen Dreadfulwater - trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deanna Tippey - third-degree arson and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Terrol Wayne Corley - assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of firearm after felony conviction.
Misdemeanors
Shawn Eric McClendon - use drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.
Ashley Lanett Johnson - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Kalia Leann Spears - public intoxication.
Rhett Welch - public intoxication.
Civils
Tanisha Wikel v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Roger Hammond v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Darlene Poppino and Wayne Poppino v. Pamela Poppino - entry and detainer.
Jimmy D. Davis v. Andrew Orange - entry and detainer.
First United Loan Company v. Kevin Duane Botts - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Cynthia Mejia v. Nicholaus Alexander Holland.
Divorces
Breck Stephens v. Mathew Stephens.
Paternity
Joshua Justice v. Brittany Ellis Davis - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.