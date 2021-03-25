Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Christian R. Abels to Carol O. Kelley Revocable Trust.
Larry A. Ben to Mateo A. Jaramillo.
5 Warner Homes, LLC to Gary Sautter.
Martin Travis to Gary Kjelshus.
Darling McWilliams to Angelia Youngs.
John George Medearis to O Group Properties, LLC.
Veraman T. Davis to O Group Properties, LLC.
Glenda Kaye Beavers to William Moler.
Brenda Lee Krouse Fitzgerald to Brenda Lee Krouse Fitzgerald.
Travis J. Hudson to Bobby Satterfield.
Sarah J. Schoonover to Natasha Jean Bishop.
Felonies
Kevin Lee Ford - fraudulent use of credit card number.
Aaron Lee Souiri - driving while under the influence of alcohol and open container beer.
Misdemeanors
James Kristopher Utley - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Kyra Smallen - public intoxication.
Ashley Nicole Adair - public intoxication.
Small Claims
Bell Finance v. Breque Erin Bellman - petition for judgment.
Bell Finance v. Kevin Duane Botts - petition for judgment.
Paternity
Aubrey Murray v. Francisco Hernandez - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Marriages
Uriah Dawayne Chastain, 24, Westville, and Ashleigh Victoria Collins, 24, Westville.
Nathan Tucker Robertson, 23, Tahlequah, and Desirae Elizabeth Smith, 22, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
March 23
Tahlequah FD: 3:47 p.m., EMS assist, 1000 N. Grand Ave.
March 24
Tahlequah FD: 1:41 a.m., alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.
Death Notices
DOBSON, Jacklyn Marie, 24, Tahlequah, waitress. Died March 19. Visitation, March 26, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, March 29, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Holland Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.