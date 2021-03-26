Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Frank L. Tannehill Jr. to Frank L. Tannehill.

Bessie Russell to Jeremy Wayne Million.

Andy Inman to Russ Adams Ministries International, Inc.

Vicki Stilwell to Vicki M. Stilwell.

Mary Ann Thompson to Amy L. Foster.

Misdemeanors

Ashlee Jones - driving while under the influence of drugs and intersection violation.

Civils

Jayne Stonebarger and Nancy Harrold Revocable Living Trust v. Dale Wayne Harrold - trust proceedings.

One Main Financial Group, LLC v. William R. Baine - indebtedness.

Divorces

Johnny Paul Lutz Jr. v. Denise Lutz.

Ronda Jean Goodman v. Bert Goodman II.

Fire Runs

March 24

Tahlequah FD: 5:14 p.m., MVA, Highway 62/82 Bypass.

Tahlequah FD: 5:29 p.m., EMS assist, 1100 N. Grand Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 10:32 p.m., explosion, 2798 N. Vinita Ave.

