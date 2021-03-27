Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Midwest Farm and City, LLC to Aycock Family Trust.
Indian Hills Estates Developers, LLC to Christopher Neil Lindsey.
Holderworth Leasing, LLC to Lois Deason.
Charles Beck to David Eric Patterson.
Ricky L. Simpson to Dana Lee.
Devin L. Dry to Martin E. Ruiz Murgado.
Misdemeanors
Courtney Lynn Dodd - failure to compel child to attend school.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Robert Wilkerson - indebtedness.
Crown Asset Management, LLC v. James Taylor Sego III - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Gary Martin Erlandson - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Emma Lee Epperson - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Howard Halpain - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. John Aubrey's Kids - entry and detainer.
Douglas G. Dry v. Brandi Allison Calhoon and Nathan Calhoon - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Tehereem Pamela Edgar v. William Dale Edgar.
Adrian Atira Stacy v. Elmus Joel Stacy.
Paternity
Kenneth Michael Kile v. Blair Jean Blackman - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Traffic Report
Michael K. Bean - no seat belt.
Daniel Joe Bradley - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Carrie Ann Keys - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Jesse Lee McQueen - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Dylan Emerson Pyeatt - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Martha Yudith Zamora - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Death Notices
MCCLURE, Major L, 93, Dean of College of Education & Psychology, NSU. Died March 24. Memorial service, April 9, Green Country Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.