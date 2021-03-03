Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Marlin Lee Adams to Carlyle D. Meyerhoeffer.
Sader Enterprises, LLC to Bill John Baker.
Fur-Ball, LLC to Mark A. Dreadfulwater.
Michael Friend to Robert D. Robison.
Sand Springs Home, Inc to Cassie Young.
Joyce Willis to Lindsay King.
Kristyn Shaw to Hunter D. French.
Carol Chambers to Carol Lynn Chambers.
Bobby Slover to Quality Homes & Trim, LLC.
Jill Burns to Danny Horn.
Mark B. Roles to Mark B. Roles.
Khilling Properties, LTD Partnership to Kenneth Lee Greer.
Felonies
Shannon Dee Ann Sharp - throw or drop object on motor vehicle.
Jory Lynn Poafpybitty - assault and battery upon a police officer and resisting arrest.
Johnathon Weinberg - possession of firearm after felony conviction and domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Misdemeanors
Kelli Danette Walling - public intoxication.
Aaron Michael McCool - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shawn Carol Suetopka-Rollins - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and driving under suspension.
Ronnie Ray Proctor - driving while u Nader the influence of alcohol and driving under suspension.
Civils
TD Bank U.S.A v. Stephanie Sims - indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank v. Delbert Dunn - indebtedness.
Progressive Northern Insurance v. Betty Marie Lowery - negligence.
Capital One Bank v. Georgena G. Mills - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Gina S. Jordan - indebtedness.
Geico County Mutual Insurance v. Branden Miguel Searcy and Brittany J. Hawkins - negligence.
Vernon Brown v. Koppers Performance Chemicals, LLC and Sallisaw Lumber Co., Inc, and Anthony Wood Treating, Inc - damages.
Small Claims
America's Car-Mart, Inc. v. Jerry Everett - petition for judgment.
America's Car-Mart, Inc. v. Destiny Morrison and Justin Beeler - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Lori Robertson v. Michael Ray Webb.
