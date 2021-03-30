Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Troy Kent Davis to Zachary Wheaton.
Alton Kirk Martin to Casey A. Monholland.
Civils
TD Bank v. Tarra Dawn Ward - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Sharon Cochran - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Leona Cochran - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Stacy Dougherty - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Dakota Andrew Jackson - breach of contract.
CitiBank v. Dakota Andrew Jackson - breach of contract.
Devin Gordon v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Devin Gordon v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Emery Silvernail v. Duaa Ameen Alogaily and Sami Othman Quraish - petition for judgment.
Cathy Cooper v. All occupants - entry and detainer.
Liberty Finance, Inc. v. Anthony R. Philpott - petition for judgment.
Stuteville Ford of Tahlequah, LLC v. Dennalia Harris - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Codey Story v. Matthew McCormick.
Patricia Devine v. Deana L. Stillwell.
Patricia Devine v. Joey Ray Stillwell.
Amanda Wheeler v. Michael Goddard Jr.
Divorces
Charlotte Essmann v. Ned Essman.
Jon Aaron Carrico v. Angela Alice Baker.
Paternity
Darren Trenton Mouse v. Rebecca Lynn Yandell - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Marriages
Justin William Andrew Brooks, 34, Tahlequah, and Makayla Rae Hammond, 27, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
March 26
Tahlequah FD: 2:11 p.m., MVA, Highway 82 and North Elm Grove Road.
Tahlequah FD: 10:02 p.m., alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.
March 27
Tahlequah FD: 9:22 a.m., structure fire, 20261 E. Willis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 12:49 p.m., MVA, Highway 51 and North Baker Road.
Tahlequah FD: 1:09 p.m., alarm, 1009 Jackson Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 2:00 p.m, water rescue, 12081 Highway 10.
March 28
Lowrey FD: 2:31 p.m., brush fire, North 490 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:45 p.m., outside fire/controlled burn, Stick Ross Mountain Road and Felts Drive.
March 29
Tahlequah FD: 7:51 a.m., burns, 310 North St.
Death Notices
SCRIBNER, Dolores, 90, Tahlequah, dental assistant. Died March 27. Funeral service, April 1, 2 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
BLACKFOX, Fox, 80, Twin Oaks, minister. Died March 27. Visitation, March 31, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., with wake at 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, April 1, 1 p.m., Little Kansas Gym. Interment at Blackfox Cemetery.
