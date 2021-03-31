Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Charla J. Miller to Ellen Zechman.
James Michael Risch to Jim and Fran Risch Family Trust.
Steve Gaylor to Alissa J. Baker.
Jeremy E. Aldridge to Jeremy Aldridge.
Tullis Development, LLC to Mary J. Blish.
David W. Vidimos to Timothy Mark Johnson.
David F. Meigs to Robert J. Waddle.
Justin Hackworth to Ronnie Sanderson.
Cliffie Jean Francis Nalley to Cliffie Jean Francis Nalley Irrevocable Trust.
Felonies
Alyana Dawn Leblanc - second-degree burglary, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Randy Wayne Blasingame - second-degree burglary.
Floyd Wayne Phillips - second-degree burglary.
Misdemeanors
Gregory Travis Cullum - public intoxication.
Civils
Capital One Bank v. George Baker - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Ethon C. Cloud - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Douglas S. Hubbard - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Tina Marie Wallace - indebtedness.
M'Lanie Hunter v. Herman Degrat Sr., Herman Degrat Jr., Mildred B. Degrat, Daniel Degrat Jr., William F. Degrat, Tom Degrat, Bonnie B. Dick, Wayne Degrat, Donald Degrat, Terry K. Perkins, Nee Degrat, Herman Degrat III, and Marian Degrat - quiet title.
Robert Roy Caissie v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Richard Simpson v. Lacee Fielden - automobile negligence.
Capital One Bank v. Ramona Alene Daniel - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Action Loan v. Misty Dawn Avei - petition for judgment.
Action Loan v. Joshua Job Ashley - petition for judgment.
Felicity Diaz v. Jaydon L. Ice - petition for judgment.
Stephanie Stacy v. Recovery, LLC and Jesse Price - petition for judgment.
Liberty Finance, Inc v. Jack Dean Candy - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Cassie Leigh Gutierrez v. Evelio Gutierrez.
Allison Grace Sisco v. Brandon Michael Sisco.
Marriages
Luis Eduardo Cordova, 25, Hulbert, and Rachel Marie Mabe, 35, Hulbert.
Thomas Alan Fessler, 32, Tahlequah, and Crystal Nichole Stephens, 31, Tahlequah.
Joseph Michael Wyers, 34, Tahlequah, and Sarah Marguerite Wright, 27, Tahlequah.
Nathaniel Shane Hewett, 21, Tahlequah, and Chloe Madison Henson, 19, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
March 29
Tahlequah FD: 1:12 p.m., trash fire, 424 York St.
Tahlequah FD: 5:19 p.m., MVA, 3231 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 6:50 p.m., service call, 129 W. Willis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:23 p.m., outside fire, 615 Garden Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:00 p.m., vehicle fire, West Willis Road and Coffee Hollow Road.
