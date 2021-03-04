Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Reuel Junior Levings to Sean Sweeney.

Richardson Family, LLC to Terry D. Warren Revocable Living Trust.

B&W Property Development, LLC to Rigid Contracting, LLC.

Weldon Paul Thornton to Corky Botts.

Felonies

Talia Rae Poafpybitty - possession of stolen vehicle, driving while under the influence of alcohol, eluding/attempting to elude police officer, and no driver's license.

Misdemeanors

Tyreice Katrell Williams - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.

Jennifer Crussel - obtaining cash and/or merchandise by bogus check.

James Dewayne Conley - obtaining cash and/or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.

Amy Lynn Nunez - uttering a forged instrument.

Autumn Danielle Murphy - malicious injury to personal property.

Civils

Garrett Alan Trammell v. In re the name change - name change.

Daliah Dever v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Small Claims

AES Properties, LLC v. Sarah Leann Gonzalez - entry and detainer.

Becke Bruch v. Randy Pennington - petition for judgment.

Mulford Realty Partners, Inc v. Nicolette Madison Loftis - entry and detainer.

Bell Finance v. Brett Elliott Justice - petition for judgment.

Protective Orders

Kendra Sweet Malley v. Gina Renane Harlan.

Marriages

Tracy Duran Lowe, 33, Tahlequah, and Charlie Symone Ross, 28, Tahlequah.

Death Notices

SCRAPER, Betty Sue, 72, Tahlequah, caretaker. Died Feb. 27. Visitation, March 4, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.

Tags

Trending Video