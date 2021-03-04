Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Reuel Junior Levings to Sean Sweeney.
Richardson Family, LLC to Terry D. Warren Revocable Living Trust.
B&W Property Development, LLC to Rigid Contracting, LLC.
Weldon Paul Thornton to Corky Botts.
Felonies
Talia Rae Poafpybitty - possession of stolen vehicle, driving while under the influence of alcohol, eluding/attempting to elude police officer, and no driver's license.
Misdemeanors
Tyreice Katrell Williams - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Jennifer Crussel - obtaining cash and/or merchandise by bogus check.
James Dewayne Conley - obtaining cash and/or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Amy Lynn Nunez - uttering a forged instrument.
Autumn Danielle Murphy - malicious injury to personal property.
Civils
Garrett Alan Trammell v. In re the name change - name change.
Daliah Dever v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
AES Properties, LLC v. Sarah Leann Gonzalez - entry and detainer.
Becke Bruch v. Randy Pennington - petition for judgment.
Mulford Realty Partners, Inc v. Nicolette Madison Loftis - entry and detainer.
Bell Finance v. Brett Elliott Justice - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Kendra Sweet Malley v. Gina Renane Harlan.
Marriages
Tracy Duran Lowe, 33, Tahlequah, and Charlie Symone Ross, 28, Tahlequah.
Death Notices
SCRAPER, Betty Sue, 72, Tahlequah, caretaker. Died Feb. 27. Visitation, March 4, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
